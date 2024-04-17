Dubai rainfall explained: Cloud seeding to drainage management system

Cars are stuck on a flooded road after a rainstorm hit Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Rula Rouhana)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949. While the impact of climate change has been evident from wildfires and heatwaves, there have been speculations on whether cloud seeding – a form of weather modification aimed at enhancing precipitation – could have contributed to the unprecedented rainfall in the desert nation.

Additionally, the country has had to regularly upgrade its drainage infrastructure, especially with the surge in rainfall in the country witnessed in recent years. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



What is cloud seeding? Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique aimed at enhancing precipitation. It involves dispersing substances into the air to saturate clouds, leading to increased rainfall. The process begins with the identification of suitable clouds through weather analysis using aircraft or ground-based generators.

Seeding agents, such as salts like silver iodide, potassium iodide, sodium chloride, or dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), are then released into the targeted clouds. These seeding particles facilitate the formation of larger water droplets, thereby augmenting rainfall.

Different methods like the dispersion of salt or directing infrared into the clouds can encourage rainfall.

Cloud seeding can help provide relief to drought-stricken areas, support agriculture, facilitate power generation through hydroelectricity generation, tackle air pollution, and more. Countries including Thailand, China, Israel, and even India have cloud seeding projects.

Side-effects of cloud seeding

Cloud seeding comes with many challenges and potential side-effects. Chemicals used in cloud seeding may harm plants, animals, people, and the environment. Rainfall following cloud seeding may contain residual seeding agents considered toxic, such as silver iodide.

Additionally, artificially induced rainfall may disrupt natural climatic patterns. Moreover, there is no way to ensure the exact area or the duration of rainfall. It also involves significant costs and logistic preparations.

Cloud seeding in the UAE

The UAE has long been at the forefront of pioneering innovative solutions to combat its arid climate, including cloud seeding.

The UAE began experimenting with this technique as early as 1982. Over the years, the nation’s artificial rain programme has been strengthened through collaborative scientific research with institutions such as the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in the USA, Witwatersrand University in South Africa, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Managed by the Emirates’ National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE’s Rain Enhancement Program (UAEREP) spearheads cloud seeding efforts. The NCM has developed its own seeding agent, known as nano material, composed of fine salt coated with titanium oxide. This material is currently undergoing trials to evaluate its effectiveness in enhancing precipitation.

While cloud seeding offers a potential solution to water scarcity in the region, meddling with natural processes could lead to unforeseen ecological impacts.

Drainage system in the UAE

Reports of rainwater entering homes in UAE during the rainy season between November and March, have increased over the recent years. On a nearly annual basis, the UAE upgrades drainage networks ahead of the rainy season.

In June 2023, Dubai approved a $21.8 billion sewerage system plan, endorsed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council.

Aside from upgrading the drainage network, this ambitious project also aims to reduce carbon emissions while promoting the principles of a circular economy for sustainable resource management.

The approved sewerage system also extends the system’s lifespan from 25 to 100 years, which should improve operational efficiencies and ensure long-term sustainability.

Dubai floods: What happened so far?

From late Monday through Tuesday night, the UAE, known for its arid climate and scorching temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius in the summer, grappled with heavy downpours that left residents dealing with flooded homes and disrupted infrastructure.

In Sharjah and Dubai, many buildings, villas, and townhouse communities were inundated, leading to power outages and widespread disruption, according to a report by Khaleej Times, a news platform in the UAE. The region, accustomed to minimal rainfall, was ill-prepared for the deluge, which prompted safety concerns and emergency responses.

Dubai International Airport, on average, gets about 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches) of rain in an entire year. This week, however, it recorded 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall within 24 hours.

Schools across the country were closed. Dubai’s government also mandated remote working for its employees to ensure safety amidst the adverse weather conditions. Rainfall was also reported in neighbouring countries such as Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.