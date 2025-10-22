Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tibet, no causalities reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tibet, no causalities reported so far

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions

earthquake

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet. | AI generated image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Tibet on Wednesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said on X, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/10/2025 12:46:10 IST, Lat: 28.16 N, Long: 87.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

 

Also Read

Mount Everest drones

All hikers stranded in Tibetan blizzard on Mt Everest rescued: Officials

Tibetan activists in front of UN

Tibetan activists protest outside UN in New York, demand independence

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi visits Lhasa for 60th anniversary of Tibet Autonomous Region

Konkan Railway

China to build Xinjiang-Tibet rail link 'near' LAC with India: Report

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

The Tibetan plateau attains its high elevation due to crustal thickening caused by the collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate, creating the Himalayas. Faulting within the plateau is associated with strike-slip and normal mechanisms. The plateau extends in an east-west direction, evidenced by north-south striking grabens, strike-slip faulting and GPS data.

In the northern region, strike-slip faulting constitutes the dominant style of tectonics, while in the south, the dominant tectonic domain is east-west extension on north-south trending normal faults.

Seven north-south trending rifts and normal faults were first discovered in southern Tibet during the late 1970s and early 1980s using satellite imagery. They began formation when extension occurred some 4 to 8 million years ago.

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitude; in 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Taliban

Taliban govt urges US to reopen embassy, focus on economic, political ties

Virginia Giuffre

Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's memoir alleges rape by a former PM

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

At least 6 dead in massive Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

The Louvre

Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

Canada, Mark Carney

Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters Canada, says PM Mark Carney

Topics : Tibet Tibet earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon