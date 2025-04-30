Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan, no immediate casualties

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan, no immediate casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan late on Wednesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

earthquake

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. | AI generated image

ANI Pakistan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan late on Wednesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X. The tremor occurred at 21:58:26 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Previously, on April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

 

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul, no casulaties reported

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Nepal, no damage reported so far

Myanmar Earthquake

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits central Myanmar in major aftershock since March 28

Earthquake

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

Operation Brahma, relief aid

India extends aid to diaspora in quake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's top General Miao Hua dismissed from parliament over misconduct

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Ukraine set to sign major minerals deal with US amid ceasefire talks

Wall Street

Wall Street tumbles as S&P 500 slides 2% on signs of US slowdown

drugs, pharma

Gland Pharma gets USFDA nod for Vyzulta generic with 180-day exclusivity

Fantapapa

Who will be the next Pope? Italians try to predict with 'Fantapapa' game

Topics : Earthquake Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon