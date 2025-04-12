Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Earthquake Pakistan

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

