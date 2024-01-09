Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Japan days after New Year quake tragedy

Japan earthquake: The latest earthquake comes nearly a week after an earthquake 7.6 magnitude shook the country on New Year's Day, leaving at least 202 people dead

Earthquake, quake

The latest earthquake comes nearly a week after a powerful earthquake 7.6 magnitude shook the country on New Year's Day. (Representative)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit near the West Coast of Honshu, Japan at about 2:29 pm on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The agency reported the latitude and the longitude range of the quake as 37.86 and 137.83, respectively, and said it was registered at a depth of 46 kms. No tsunami warning has been issued so far.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New Year earthquake tragedy

The latest earthquake comes nearly a week after a powerful earthquake 7.6 magnitude shook the country on New Year's Day, leaving at least 202 people dead. Many people were reported missing while several buildings were damaged in the earthquake that struck Japan's Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby region.

Nearly 102 people remain missing following the strong earthquake, which had left as many as 565 injured. Ishikawa alone reported destruction or serious damage to over 1,400 homes. As authorities continue to estimate the damages, about 30,000 people have been moved to evacuation centres. Tens of thousands of homes lacked running water or power.

Heavy snowfall and more than 1,000 aftershocks raised the danger of more landslides.

Japan is a highly earthquake-prone country. The infamous 2011 quake tragedy had killed nearly 18,000 people and led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster on March 11, considered the biggest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

The widespread destruction caused by recent earthquakes and cyclonic storms, including those in Japan and India, have also gained fresh attention towards the rising costs associated with natural disasters.

According to a report compiled by Munich Re, natural disasters, including extreme storms, cost the world about $250 billion in losses in 2023. The report said that insurers actually covered less than half the total amount. The bill exceeds the 10-year average and includes the impact of catastrophic losses caused by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Tsunami hits Japan after 7.5 magnitude quake, India issues helpline numbers

You will soon be able to make audio and video calls on Elon Musk's X

Taiwan presidential candidate Lai says willing to reopen talks with China

Pak officer wounded in attack on polio workers dies, death toll rises to 7

Backlash in paradise: Maldives tourism dips after comments on PM Modi

PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu after election victory

Taiwan issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

Topics : Japan Earthquake Tsunami Earthquake Warning BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon