close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

East Asia, Pacific growth to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 as China rebounds

Growth in developing East Asia, Pacific is forecast to accelerate in 2023 as China's economy reopens, while the pace of growth in most of the economies in the rest of the region is anticipated to ease

ANI US
China Flag

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Growth in developing East Asia and the Pacific is forecast to accelerate in 2023 as China's economy reopens, while the pace of growth in most of the economies in the rest of the region is anticipated to ease after a strong rebound last year, a World Bank report said.

Economic performance across the region, while robust, could be held back this year by slowing global growth, elevated commodity prices, and tightening financial conditions in response to persistent inflation, according to the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific April 2023 Economic Update.

Growth in developing East Asia and the Pacific is forecast to accelerate to 5.1 per cent in 2023 from 3.5 per cent in 2022, as China's reopening helps the economy rebound to a 5.1 per cent pace from 3 per cent last year. Growth in the region outside China is anticipated to moderate to 4.9 per cent from the robust post-COVID-19 rebound of 5.8 per cent in 2022, as inflation and elevated household debt in some countries weigh on consumption.

"Most major economies of East Asia and the Pacific have come through the difficulties of the pandemic but must now navigate a changed global landscape," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Vice President Manuela V. Ferro.

"To regain momentum, there is work left to do to boost innovation, and productivity, and to set the foundations for a greener recovery."

Among the larger economies of the region, most, including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are anticipated to grow more modestly in 2023 than in 2022. Most Pacific Island countries are forecast to grow faster in 2023, but Fiji's exceptionally strong economic pace in 2022 is likely to moderate.

Also Read

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

China was not prepared for Covid surge, 3 waves may hit this winter: Report

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after 38-hour closure due to landslide

Delhi's Ashram Flyover reopens today after closure, traffic advisory issued

Chinese intercept over South China Sea could have caused air collision: US

IED explosion kills child, injures 3 others in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South; homes destroyed

Inflation, unorganised distribution of flour blamed for stampede in Pak

Israelis continue to protest legal overhaul despite suspension by Netanyahu

Russia's UNSC presidency a slap in the face of int'l community: Ukraine FM

Most countries in the EAP region have seen two decades of higher and more stable growth than economies in other regions. The result has been a striking decline in poverty and, in the last decade, also a decline in inequality. However, the catch-up to the per capita income levels of advanced economies has stalled in recent years as productivity growth and the pace of structural reforms have slowed.

Addressing the significant "reform gap," especially in services, could magnify the impact of the digital revolution and boost productivity in sectors from retail and finance to education and health.

The economies of the region must also cope with three important challenges as policymakers act to sustain and accelerate economic growth in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rising tensions between major trading partners will affect trade, investment, and technology flows across the region.

The rapid ageing of the major economies of East and Southeast Asia heralds a new set of challenges and risks with implications for economic growth, fiscal balances, and health. Finally, the region is particularly exposed to climate risks, in part due to the high density of population and economic activity along its coasts.

"De-globalization, ageing, and climate change are casting a shadow over the growth prospects of a region that has thrived through trade and is growing old fast," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo. "However, promoting trade, addressing population dynamics, and enhancing climate resilience could strengthen growth.

Topics : China economy | World Bank report

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon