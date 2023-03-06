Delhi's Ashram Flyover reopens today after closure, traffic advisory issued

Delhi's Ashram Flyover is set to reopen today after over two months of closure.

The flyover will be reopened for commuters at 5 pm today after the inauguration by Chief Minister . Its construction work was started in June 2020.

In light of the reopening of Ashram Flyover in the capital, Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for commuters, planning to ply on the extension following its inauguration.

In its advisory, Police advised the commuters, using Barapulla Flyover to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

As per the advisory, only light vehicles (LVs) coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to use the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

"Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover," the advisory added.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. are still not allowed on both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the reopened Ashram Flyover," the advisory read.

