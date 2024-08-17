Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Muhammad Yunus sees sports as unifying force to solve social problems

Muhammad Yunus sees sports as unifying force to solve social problems

Paris 2024 and its partners have decided to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games a responsible event in economic, social and environmental terms

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

"Paris Olympics was designed as a social business Olympics. As the Global South, we can work together to unleash the social power of sports," Yunus said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, on Saturday said the power of sports should be used for social purposes like it was done during the Paris Olympics 2024.
Paris 2024 and its partners have decided to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games a responsible event in economic, social and environmental terms.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
So, Paris 2024 joined forces with trade unions and employer organisations by signing a social charter together on June 19, 2019. A first for a major sporting event, this initiative guarantees a responsible and sustainable approach to the Games, according to the description on the Paris Olympics website.
"I have been encouraging the power of sports to be utilised for social purposes. I am glad the Paris Olympics 2024 paid attention to it. Together with the Paris Olympics 2024, we created a new concept of Olympics social business Olympics," the 84-year-old Nobel laureate said.
Yunus made these remarks while addressing the third Voice of Global South Summit which was hosted by India in a virtual format.
Yunus was in Paris when the student-led anti-government protests in Dhaka led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Yunus had to cut short his stay in Paris and rush back to Dhaka after he was appointed the interim chief of the new government in Bangladesh on August 8.
"Paris Olympics was designed as a social business Olympics. As the Global South, we can work together to unleash the social power of sports," Yunus said.

More From This Section

Bill Gates, India Day, India, Consulate General of India, India Day

India a global leader in breakthrough innovations: Bill Gates on I-Day

Flags of Pakistan and India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

No bilateral talks with India, status quo in ties post-Aug 2019: Pakistan

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus expands his team as 4 more advisers join B'desh interim government

Randhir Jaiswal

India rebukes claims made by Pak foreign min over radioactive substances

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi stresses on need to deescalate situation in call with Netanyahu

The concept of social business, which Yunus introduced into the economic framework, is defined as a non-dividend company dedicated to solving social problems, such as healthcare, education, sanitation, water pollution, unemployment, environmental degradation, etc, according to the Paris Olympics website.
Yunus is the father of microcredit and social business, and the founder of Grameen Bank and more than 50 other companies in Bangladesh.
Paris 2024, SOLIDEO and the Paris City Council have joined forces with the Yunus Centre, the resource centre for social business in France, and the not-for-profit organisation Les Canaux, which supports innovative, socially-oriented companies, not-for-profits, organisations, foundations, and individuals, the website read.

Also Read

PremiumSarabjot Singh, Sarabjot, Manu Bhaker, Manu

Why India's Olympic stars fail to dazzle on brand endorsement pitch

Premiumolympics

Higher, faster, stronger, weirder: Strange sporting disciplines in Olympics

Tom Cruise performed a dramatic stunt at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics

Golfer Matsuyama's caddie returns to Japan after his passport gets stolen

Manu Bhaker interacts with PM Narendra Modi

Is India's sports infra ready for Olympics 2036? PM Modi exudes confidence

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Indian diaspora in Singapore lauds Vinesh, calls her an inspiration

Topics : Olympics Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon