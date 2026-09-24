Egg bites, Burger bowls: McDonald's tests protein-rich menu for GLP-1 users
The fast-food giant is testing chicken and burger bowls, snack wraps and egg bites as some consumers on GLP-1 drugs seek smaller portions and more protein
Bloomberg
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By Daniela Sirtori
McDonald’s Corp. is looking at launching meals that appeal to consumers on weight-loss drugs and those seeking more protein.
The lineup being tested includes a crispy chicken bowl in a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, topped with ranch. Another option includes a grilled-chicken snack wrap. The company is also exploring a burger bowl, according to a company presentation Wednesday, as well as breakfast options such as egg bites.
McDonald’s is still tinkering with the offerings and figuring out when any products would be launched.
Some customers are looking for smaller portions while steering clear of large bundled meals and sugary drinks, the company said. At the event, McDonald’s served attendees a strawberry lychee drink made with water instead of lemonade, which cuts down on the calories.
About 84% of households with GLP-1 users in the US visit McDonald’s, the company said. Many of them are gravitating to existing menu items such as the Happy Meal, the Filet-O-Fish, and McNuggets.
Grilled chicken was the number one item that protein-seeking customers have asked McDonald’s to bring back, the company said. The company removed grilled chicken in 2020 as it sought to simplify its menu during the pandemic.
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Topics : McDonald’s McDonalds GLP1 weight loss
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 7:48 AM IST