Egg bites, Burger bowls: McDonald's tests protein-rich menu for GLP-1 users

By Daniela Sirtori

McDonald’s Corp. is looking at launching meals that appeal to consumers on weight-loss drugs and those seeking more protein.

McDonald’s is still tinkering with the offerings and figuring out when any products would be launched. Some customers are looking for smaller portions while steering clear of large bundled meals and sugary drinks, the company said. At the event, McDonald’s served attendees a strawberry lychee drink made with water instead of lemonade, which cuts down on the calories. The lineup being tested includes a crispy chicken bowl in a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, topped with ranch. Another option includes a grilled-chicken snack wrap. The company is also exploring a burger bowl, according to a company presentation Wednesday, as well as breakfast options such as egg bites.

About 84% of households with GLP-1 users in the US visit McDonald’s, the company said. Many of them are gravitating to existing menu items such as the Happy Meal, the Filet-O-Fish, and McNuggets.

Grilled chicken was the number one item that protein-seeking customers have asked McDonald’s to bring back, the company said. The company removed grilled chicken in 2020 as it sought to simplify its menu during the pandemic.