Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India ranks 4th in income equality globally, says World Bank report

India ranks 4th in income equality globally, says World Bank report

India's Gini Index score of 25.5 places it among the world's most equal societies, ahead of China and the US, reflecting shared growth and effective poverty reduction efforts

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

India’s improved equality metrics are closely tied to a significant reduction in poverty. (Photo/ Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has been ranked fourth in income equality globally with a score of 25.5 on the Gini Index after Slovak Republic (24.1), Slovenia (24.3), and Belarus (24.4), emerging as one of the world’s most equal societies, especially remarkable for a country of India’s size and diversity, according to a report by the World Bank.
 
India’s progress in achieving this balance is the result of sustained economic growth paired with targeted social policies focused on reducing poverty and expanding financial access, the report said.   
 

What is Gini index?

 
The Gini Index measures the distribution of income, wealth, or consumption across a population. A score of 0 represents perfect equality, while 100 reflects absolute inequality — where one individual holds all the resources. A lower score signifies a more equitable society. With a Gini score of 25.5, India falls into the “moderately low” inequality bracket (25–30) and is on the threshold of joining the “low inequality” group.
 
 

Comparison with other nations

 
India’s Gini Index not only places it ahead of China (35.7) and the United States (41.8), but also makes it more equal than every G7 and G20 country. The list of “moderately low” inequality countries includes European nations like Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Belgium, as well as the UAE and Poland. In total, only 30 countries fall into this category globally.

Also Read

World Bank

World Bank approves over $1 bn for infra projects in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

PremiumArtificial intelligence

Viksit Bharat by 2047 goal: Are we on track for tech advancement?

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

World bank

World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency to prevent future crises

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

Nirmala Sitharaman ask fintechs to find solutions to prevent cyberfrauds

 
India’s current score marks a notable improvement from 28.8 in 2011, indicating a steady trend toward more equitable distribution of resources over the past decade.
 

Poverty reduction fuelling equality

 
India’s improved equality metrics are closely tied to a significant reduction in poverty. According to the World Bank’s Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief, 171 million Indians exited extreme poverty over the past 10 years. The share of people living on less than $2.15 per day — the previous global benchmark for extreme poverty — fell from 16.2 per cent in 2011-12 to just 2.3 per cent in 2022-23. Using the revised threshold of $3.00 per day, India’s poverty rate is estimated at 5.3 per cent.
 
This success has been supported by government initiatives designed to reach the most vulnerable sections of society.
 

Key government schemes driving inclusion

 
Several flagship schemes have contributed to improving financial access, welfare delivery, and entrepreneurship among marginalised groups:
 
-PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Over 556.9 million bank accounts opened, expanding financial inclusion
-Aadhaar: More than 1,420 million digital identities issued, streamlining benefits delivery
-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): ₹3.48 trillion in cumulative savings, reducing leakages in welfare schemes
-Ayushman Bharat: Health cover of ₹5 lakh per family, with over 413.4 million cards issued and 32,000 empanelled hospitals. The scheme includes a version for senior citizens aged over 70 years.
-Stand-Up India: Over ₹62,800 crore in loans sanctioned to 275,000 SC/ST and women entrepreneurs
-PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: 806.7 million beneficiaries received free food grains, ensuring food security during crises
-PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Nearly 3 million traditional artisans registered to receive loans, toolkits, and digital training

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

GTRI warns against US GM farm imports, cites risk to India's agri exports

Premiumtrain accident

Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India ready to sign deals that protect its interests, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact likely to be implemented in coming months: Goyal

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

Topics : World Bank India economy Indian Economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon