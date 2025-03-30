Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / When is Elon Musk planning to quit DOGE? Here's what Tesla chief said

When is Elon Musk planning to quit DOGE? Here's what Tesla chief said

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump hinted that Elon Musk doesn't plan on continuing his role in DOGE for long

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk | Image: Bloomberg

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to step down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a Fox News interview, Musk said he may leave the agency by late May.
 
"I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that time frame," he told Fox News.
 
Musk's announcement comes at a time when Tesla is facing nationwide protests and declining stock prices. Demonstrators have targetted Tesla showrooms, expressing discontent with his role in the Donald Trump administration and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending. 
 
 

What did Elon Musk do at Tesla

 
Established by US President Donald Trump through an executive order on January 20, 2025, DOGE was tasked with modernising federal technology and enhancing governmental efficiency. Musk was appointed to lead this initiative, bringing his Silicon Valley approach of rapid innovation to the federal government.
 
While Musk played a pivotal role in directing DOGE's initiatives, he was not officially titled as its chief. Instead, he served as a special advisor to Trump, focusing on streamlining government operations and reducing expenditures.

Also Read

Tesla protests

Protesters rebelling against Musk's purge of US govt swarm Tesla showrooms

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

US judge declines to block Musk's $1 mn checks to voters before polls

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk deletes post promising to deliver $2 mn to Supreme Court race voters

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk sells X to his AI firm xAI for $33 billion in all-stock deal

Elon Musk, X

Musk loses bid to block investor lawsuit over Twitter stock manipulation

 
Trump has publicly supported Musk's involvement in DOGE, highlighting their collaborative efforts to enhance government efficiency. The US President even hinted that Musk doesn't plan on staying in DOGE for long.
 
“I don’t know, you know I was thinking about it the other day. I think he will know when it’s time. He doesn’t want to stay around," Trump said earlier this month, adding that Musk wanted to "get the job done and get back to his businesses."
 

Protests against Tesla

 
Since his appointment, Musk has implemented significant measures to reduce federal spending, leading to widespread layoffs and restructuring across various federal agencies. These actions have sparked internal conflicts within the administration and public protests nationwide.
 
The 'Tesla Takedown' movement has emerged as a prominent form of dissent, with protesters targeting Tesla dealerships and urging consumers to boycott the company's products. Demonstrations have taken place in numerous cities, including Ann Arbor and Troy, Michigan, where participants voiced concerns over Musk's influence in government and its potential impact on society. 
 
Similar protests have been reported in countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and various European nations. Demonstrators have gathered outside Tesla showrooms, expressing solidarity with US protesters and condemning Musk's political activities.

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Gaza's bakeries may close within week under Israel's blockade of supplies

World bank

World Bank approves $300 mn loan for clean air project in Pakistan's Punjab

Myanmar flag

Myanmar rebels declare ceasefire in earthquake-hit areas as aid arrives

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Massive earthquake latest blow to Thai tourism hit by safety woes

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says using military force in Greenland still an option after rebuke

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Trump administration Tesla Elon Musk Tesla BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon