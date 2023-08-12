Confirmation

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's war of words over cage fight escalates

A day after Tesla CEO Musk claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement

Photo: Bloomberg

He requested netizens not to buy into whatever the Tesla CEO says | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Seems like tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are not on the same page regarding their cage fight.
A day after Tesla CEO Musk claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads.
He requested netizens not to buy into whatever the Tesla CEO says.
"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote.
Zuckerberg further said that was not holding his breath for Musk and will share the details of the fight when he is ready.
He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Musk took notice of Zuckerberg's post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.
"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote.
"Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.
It is to be noted that the tech billionaires agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. It all began when Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu.
The exchanges have gone viral with social media users debating who would win the bout, while others have posted memes including mocked-up posters advertising the fight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Twitter

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

