Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight likely to be hosted in Italy?

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said he has been in contact with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture about hosting the event

Photo: Bloomberg

However, contrary to Musk's latest claim that the cage match will be set in "ancient Rome," Italy's minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said such an event will not be held in Rome, Variety reported | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is always full of surprises. He recently suggested that his proposed cage fight with Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is likely to take place in Italy.
In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said he has been in contact with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture about hosting the event.
"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans," Musk claimed via tweets.
However, contrary to Musk's latest claim that the cage match will be set in "ancient Rome," Italy's minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said such an event will not be held in Rome, Variety reported.
"I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk," Sangiuliano said in a statement Friday (per Google's translation). "We talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are thinking about how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, respecting and fully protecting the places. It will not be held in Rome." Sangiuliano previously had said a Musk-Zuck fight would not be held at Rome's Colosseum because of ongoing maintenance work.
It is to be noted that the tech billionaires agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. It all began when Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight confirmed, all you need to know

May need surgery, will get MRI on back, neck, says Musk before cage fight

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk 'cage fight': What the two billionaires said

Bolsonaro got money from $70,000 sale of jewellery gifts, police alleges

Death toll rises to 67 as rescue efforts continue to contain Maui fire

Brazil's Lula unveils $200 bn infra plan as sceptics warn on spending spree

Judge sends FTX founder to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses

Over 1 mn barrels of oil removed from tanker moored off Yemen, says UN

The exchanges have gone viral with social media users debating who would win the bout, while others have posted memes including mocked up posters advertising the fight.
Meanwhile, in the professional world, Zuckerberg's newly launched social media platform "Threads" is competing against Musk's "X".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Italy

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon