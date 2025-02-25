Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk sees to install Starlink terminals in US airspace network

Elon Musk sees to install Starlink terminals in US airspace network

The people said it was unclear how the use of Starlink terminals might impact the existing Verizon contract

Starlink Satellite

Musk approved a shipment of 4,000 Starlink terminals to the FAA last week for the initiative, with the goal of completing the overhaul in one year, said one of the people | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jason Leopold and Allyson Versprille
  Elon Musk’s SpaceX is seeking to deploy Starlink satellite internet terminals to help accelerate an upgrade of the information technology networks that support the US Federal Aviation Administration’s national airspace system, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The effort raises questions about conflicts of interest for Musk’s business empire and the future of a $2 billion contract awarded in 2023 to Verizon Communications Inc. to upgrade the critical infrastructure, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
 
Musk approved a shipment of 4,000 Starlink terminals to the FAA last week for the initiative, with the goal of completing the overhaul in one year, said one of the people. One terminal has already been installed at the FAA’s air-traffic control technology lab in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for testing, the person said.
 
 
The people said it was unclear how the use of Starlink terminals might impact the existing Verizon contract.
 
The push would extend Musk’s reach into the FAA, the aviation safety watchdog that regulates SpaceX. Musk is overseeing a broad effort to reshape the US government under President Donald Trump, and has significant contracts with federal agencies. The FAA’s air-traffic control system manages 45,000 flights carrying almost 3 million people in the US each day.
 
Representatives for SpaceX and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Verizon spokesperson said the company has “no indication that these reports are accurate.”

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron

Trump calls France 'oldest ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for 'peace'

App Store, Apple App store

Apple executive testifies App Store fees risked violating court order

China, China flag

UK sanctions Chinese firms in clampdown on supplies to Russia amid war

Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel ready to extend ceasefire for hostage release: FM to EU counterparts

Swati Dhingra, BoE Policymaker

BOE policymaker Dhingra says gradual rate cuts would be a drag on economy

Topics : Elon Musk Verizon Airspace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaStock Market Holiday on ShivratriStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon