Elon Musk sees to install Starlink terminals in US airspace network

By Jason Leopold and Allyson Versprille
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is seeking to deploy Starlink satellite internet terminals to help accelerate an upgrade of the information technology networks that support the US Federal Aviation Administration’s national airspace system, according to people familiar with the matter.
The effort raises questions about conflicts of interest for Musk’s business empire and the future of a $2 billion contract awarded in 2023 to Verizon Communications Inc. to upgrade the critical infrastructure, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
Musk approved a shipment of 4,000 Starlink terminals to the FAA last week for the initiative, with the goal of completing the overhaul in one year, said one of the people. One terminal has already been installed at the FAA’s air-traffic control technology lab in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for testing, the person said.
The people said it was unclear how the use of Starlink terminals might impact the existing Verizon contract.
The push would extend Musk’s reach into the FAA, the aviation safety watchdog that regulates SpaceX. Musk is overseeing a broad effort to reshape the US government under President Donald Trump, and has significant contracts with federal agencies. The FAA’s air-traffic control system manages 45,000 flights carrying almost 3 million people in the US each day.
Representatives for SpaceX and the FAA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Verizon spokesperson said the company has “no indication that these reports are accurate.”