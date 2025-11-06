Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Several pension funds have come out against the package, arguing that the board of directors is too beholden to Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

To get his Tesla shares, Musk has to secure approval from a majority of the company's voting shareholders | Image: Bloomberg

AP New York
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk turned off many potential buyers of his Tesla cars and sent sales plunging with his foray into politics. But the stock has soared anyway and now he wants the company to pay him more -- a lot more.

Shareholders gathering on Thursday for Tesla's annual meeting in Austin, Texas, will decide in a proxy vote whether to grant Musk, the company's CEO and already the richest person in the world, enough stock to potentially make him history's first trillionaire.

It's a vote that has sparked heated debate on both sides of the issue, even drawing the pope's comments on it as an example of income inequality.

 

Several pension funds have come out against the package, arguing that the board of directors is too beholden to Musk, his behaviour too reckless lately and the riches offered too much.

Supporters say Musk is a genius who is the only person capable of ushering in a Tesla-dominated future in which hundreds of thousands of self-driving Tesla cars -- many without steering wheels -- will ferry people and humanoid Tesla robots will march around factories and homes, picking up boxes and watering plants. The pay is necessary to incentivise him, they say, and keep him focused.

Also Read

Tesla, Elon Musk

Musk's trillion-dollar temptation: Tesla faces a high-stakes shareholder vote

Tesla, Elon Musk

Norway fund to vote against Tesla's $1 trn compensation for Elon Musk

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla hires ex-Lamborghini chief Sharad Agarwal to lead India operations

Xpeng car

Chinese firm begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs Cuomo, warns of funding cuts if Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

Musk has threatened to walk away from the company if he doesn't get what he wants and has blasted some of the package's critics as corporate terrorists".

What is up for a vote  To get his Tesla shares, Musk has to secure approval from a majority of the company's voting shareholders. Improving the odds, Musk gets to vote his own shares, worth 15 per cent of the company.

Shareholders first heard about the pay package in September when the board of directors proposed it in a detailed filing to federal securities regulators. The document, running 200 pages, also contains other proposals up for a vote at the meeting, including whether to allow Tesla to invest in another Musk company, xAI, and who should serve on the board in the future.

How Musk can get $1 trillion  Musk won't necessarily get all of that money, or even a cent of it, if the package is approved. He first has to meet several operational and financial targets.

To get the full pay, for instance, he has to deliver to the car market 20 million Teslas over 10 years, more than double the number he has churned out over the past dozen years. He also has to massively increase the market value of the company and its operating profits and deliver one million robots, from zero today.

If he falls short of the biggest goals, though, the package could still hand him plenty of money.

Musk will get USD 50 billion in additional Tesla shares, for example, if he increases the company's market value by 80 per cent, something he did just this past year, as well as doubling vehicle sales and tripling operating earnings -- or hitting any other two of a dozen operational targets.

Musk vs Rockefeller  Musk is already the richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 493 billion, according to Forbes magazine, and well ahead of some of the wealthiest of years past.

The steel giant, Andrew Carnegie, was once worth an inflation-adjusted USD 300 billion, according to the Carnegie Corp., well below Musk's wealth.

Musk is still trailing John D. Rockefeller, but he's closing in fast. The railroad titan hit peak inflation-adjusted wealth of USD 630 billion in 1913, according to Guinness World Records.

For his part, Musk says it's not really about the money but about getting a higher Tesla stake -- it will double to nearly 30 per cent -- so he can control the company. He says that's a pressing concern given Tesla's future robot army", a reference to the company's Optimus humanoid workers that he doesn't trust anyone else to control.

Split among shareholders  Many investors have come out in support of the package, including Baron Capital Management, whose founder called Musk indispensable to the company.

Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla," wrote founder Ron Baron.

Critics include the biggest in the US public pension fund, Calpers, and Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest. They argue the pay is excessive, with the Norway fund expressing concern that the board that designed it, which includes Musk's brother, is not independent enough. That echoes a decision from a Delaware court nearly two years ago that blasted the process for approving a previous Musk pay package as deeply flawed given his extensive ties to directors.

Even the Vatican has weighed in, decrying the wealth gap in the world and blasting the trillion dollar offer in particular.

If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we're in big trouble, said Pope Leo XIV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump repeats claim India, Pakistan 'made peace' after trade threat

Donald Trump, Trump

Will not attend G20 summit in South Africa later this month, says Trump

Boeing 737 max

First civil trial over 737 Max Ethiopia crash begins as Boeing faces payout

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani announces veteran transition team for ambitious NYC agenda

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 markets amid US shutdown

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon