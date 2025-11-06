Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 markets amid US shutdown

FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 markets amid US shutdown

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency would not for a crisis to act, citing growing staffing pressures caused by the shutdown

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Major airlines, aviation unions and the wider travel industry have been urging Congress to end the shutdown.

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10 per cent across 40 high-volume markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing US government shutdown.

The reduction stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is confronting staffing shortages among air traffic controllers who have been working unpaid since the shutdown began October 1, with some calling out of work, resulting in delays across the country.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency would not for a crisis to act, citing growing staffing pressures caused by the shutdown.

 

We can't ignore it, he said.

Also Read

festival travel, air travel

Diwali travel demand sets the tone for year-end holiday rush, high farespremium

Kashmir tourist

Tourism in J&K, Ladakh struggling to recover after Pahalgam terror attackpremium

air travel, flying, flight

GST hike to make premium air travel costlier; IATA expresses disappointmentpremium

Domestic air passenger traffic touches 13.8 mn in June, says report

Domestic air passenger traffic touches 13.8 mn in June, says report

motion sickness

Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said they will meet later Wednesday with airline executives to determine how to safely implement the reduction in flights.

The early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating, Bedford said.

Both Bedford and Duffy declined at a news conference to name the affected markets until they speak with the airlines first. Bedford said a list would be released on Thursday.

If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures," he said, "we'll come back and take additional measures.

There have already been numerous delays at airports across the country -- sometimes hours long -- because the FAA slows down or stops traffic temporarily anytime it is short on controllers.

Last weekend saw some of the worst staffing shortages, and on Sunday, flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were delayed for several hours.

Major airlines, aviation unions and the wider travel industry have been urging Congress to end the shutdown.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium says flight data showed a broader slowdown last Thursday across the nation's aviation system for the first time since the shutdown began, suggesting staffing-related disruptions were starting to become more widespread. That came days after controllers missed their first full paychecks.

Earlier this week, Duffy warned there could be chaos in the skies next week if the shutdown drags on long enough to keep air traffic controllers from getting their next paychecks on Tuesday.

Most controllers have continued to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage payments and other expenses unless controllers call out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

Afghanistan, Pak set for final round of talks after earlier attempts fail

Donald Trump

Trump pressures GOP senators to end govt shutdown, now the longest ever

Donald Trump, Trump

SC justices appear skeptical of Trump's sweeping unilateral tariffs

Enforcement Directorate, ED

FATF hails India's asset recovery model, cites ED as global benchmark

European Union, EU

EU Nations reach deal on 2040 climate goal after key concessions

Topics : air travel Air traffic Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon