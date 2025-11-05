Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / England to teach school kids about fake news, AI in curriculum overhaul

England to teach school kids about fake news, AI in curriculum overhaul

The new curriculum will be implemented from September 2028, with the government aiming to publish the final revised version by early 2027 to give schools four terms to prepare for the changes

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

Responding to the recommendations of a Curriculum and Assessment Review' by an academic on Wednesday, the Department for Education (DfE) confirmed steps to ensure every young person is equipped with the knowledge and skills required over the next dec

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what is being dubbed as the biggest curriculum shake-up in a decade, pupils in England will be taught about identifying fake news and learn more about artificial intelligence as part of a UK government revitalisation drive for schools.

Responding to the recommendations of a Curriculum and Assessment Review' by an academic on Wednesday, the Department for Education (DfE) confirmed steps to ensure every young person is equipped with the knowledge and skills required over the next decades.

The review also recommends cutting the overall volume of exams faced by teenagers by 10 per cent, with the current examination levels seen as "excessive".

 

From the fundamentals of reading to the present danger of spotting fake news, as part of our Plan for Change, these landmark reforms will help young people step boldly into the future, with the knowledge to achieve and the skills to thrive as the world around us continues to rapidly evolve, said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

It has been over a decade since the national curriculum was updated, and it's more crucial than ever that young people are equipped to face the challenges of today, so they can seize the exciting opportunities that life has to offer.

Also Read

Mumbai Police

Mumbai police rescue 17 children in Powai hostage case, accused shot dead

Diphtheria, vaccination, healthcare

Diphtheria resurges in war-torn nations as health systems fail children

Booker prize foundation

Booker Prize charity launches new prize worth 50K pounds for children

peanuts

New study finds major decline in peanut allergies among young children

cough syrup

20 children from MP died so far due to contaminated cough syrup: Dy CM

"The path to our country's renewal runs through our schools: they must be an epicentre of the strongest possible foundations of knowledge, and the skills to excel in the modern world," she said.

According to the DfE, primary school-aged children will be taught how to identify misinformation and disinformation, helping them develop the critical thinking needed to challenge what they see and protect them from online harms. They will also learn more about the fundamentals of money, such as mortgages and debt, and also bring in important changes to strengthen children's reading.

"It is essential that every young person finishes their education with the knowledge and skills to move successfully into working life," said Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Business will welcome curriculum changes that improve employability - such as team working, oracy, literacy, digital and financial skills. It's crucial that every student can access an appropriate qualification pathway to help keep them engaged and in education or work," she said.

The new curriculum will be implemented from September 2028, with the government aiming to publish the final revised version by early 2027 to give schools four terms to prepare for the changes.

Other key reforms will include a compulsory citizenship module, including climate education, a new language qualification, and injecting more outdoor and sporting aspects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Norway flag

Norway transport firm tightens security after Chinese buses found hackable

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin asks top officials for proposals on preparing nuclear tests

Zohran Mamdani

Wall Street drops fear of 'hot commie summer' in overture to Zohran Mamdani

FATF

FATF hails India's asset recovery model, cites ED as global benchmark

Norway wealth fund

Norway halts ethical divestment rules for $2.1 trn sovereign wealth fund

Topics : Artificial intelligence children England Schools Fake news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon