Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai police rescue 17 children in Powai hostage case, accused shot dead

Mumbai police rescue 17 children in Powai hostage case, accused shot dead

Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade

Mumbai Police

Rohit Arya, who had released a video statement during the hostage drama that went on for about an hour, was shot by police when he tried to harm the children with an air gun and later died at hospital, an official said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police on Thursday rescued 19 persons including 17 children from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, officials said.

Rohit Arya, who had released a video statement during the hostage drama that went on for about an hour, was shot by police when he tried to harm the children with an air gun and later died at hospital, an official said.

"All the children are safe," said Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Arya had apparently called the children -- boys and girls around 15 years old -- for an audition for a web series, the official said.

 

Besides an air gun, Arya was carrying some chemicals, he added.

Also Read

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Mumbai bans drones, kites ahead of PM Modi's visit for maritime event

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC asks Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to pay ₹60 cr before travelling abroad

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularitiespremium

Bombay High Court

Mumbai police register case over hoax bomb threat email to Bombay HC

Initially, police did not mention that there had been a firing during the operation.

Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Powai police officials along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot, he said.

Before the rescue, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money. If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, a police team entered the studio through the bathroom, DCP Nalawade said.

Seventeen children, a senior citizen and another man were rescued, he added.

"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said.

When asked by reporters about the incident in Amravati, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said details will be shared soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC asks Wankhede, Red Chillies, Netflix to reply in defamation case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lead Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary event in Gujarat

Rains

Rains in Telangana force 2,000 people into shelters in Warangal, Hanamkonda

warehouse

UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

Topics : India News Mumbai police crimes Hostages children

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon