Pak Senate moves resolution for severe punishment for anti-army propoganda

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi of the Pakistan Peoples Party had moved the resolution which acknowledged that a strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country

Pakistan

The resolution expressed deep concern over the negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms.

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Pakistan's Senate on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution to recommend severe punishment for all those found involved in the "negative and malicious propaganda" against the armed forces and other security agencies of the country.
Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi of the Pakistan Peoples Party had moved the resolution which acknowledged that a strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially because of the hostile neighbourhood.
The resolution expressed deep concern over the negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms.
It highlighted the huge sacrifices of armed forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the defence and protection of the country's borders", acknowledging that a strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially because of the hostile neighbourhood.
The Senate, therefore, recommends that the government take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law for all those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan, the resolution added.
State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the resolution further recommended that anyone involved in such a crime should be disqualified for ten years from holding any public office.
Earlier, the resolution had demanded a decade-long disqualification from public office for those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan.
However, Tangi said he had amended the resolution to remove the demand for a decade-long disqualification and sought action as per the law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army bill Army

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

