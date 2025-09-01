Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

EU chief's flight lost navigation signals near Bulgaria's Plovdiv airport, highlighting rising GPS jamming across Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Von der Leyen later left Plovdiv on the same plane without any other incident. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A suspected Russian attack forced European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane to land manually using paper maps after circling for almost an hour, the Financial Times reported.
 
According to the report, the attack disabled the Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems at Bulgaria’s Plovdiv airport on Sunday, August 31. The incident occurred as von der Leyen travelled from Warsaw to Bulgaria to meet Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and tour an ammunition factory, part of her tour of EU frontline states to boost defence readiness. 
 
Von der Leyen later left Plovdiv on the same plane without any other incident.
 

Disruptions raise fear of air disasters

According to the Financial Times, officials called the blackout “undeniable interference", and Bulgarian air traffic authorities confirmed it, noting a rise in GPS jamming across Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
Such disruptions, traditionally military tactics, are increasingly affecting civilian aircraft, ships, and daily navigation, raising fears of a potential air disaster, the report said.

Putin a 'predator': EU chief

Von der Leyen had previously called Vladimir Putin “a predator” who can only be deterred through strength. Bulgaria, a key supplier of arms to Ukraine, has shifted from Soviet-era weapons to new artillery and defence products. 

More From This Section

Keir Starmer

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

US President Donald Trump

Trump plans hefty tax on imported drugs, risking higher prices, shortages

Australia, anti-immigration protest, anit-migration protest, Australia protest

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Arthur Heilbronn

Chanel owners lean on 38 yr old Arthur Heilbronn to manage their billions

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Topics : Vladimir Putin European Union Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon