Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

The moves are an attempt by Starmer to get a grip of his administration after criticism that he has lacked direction on overall strategy as well as on policy areas ranging from economy to immigration

Keir Starmer

Starmer’s Labour has been further weighed down by a challenging summer dominated by unrest over the govt’s failure to reduce the numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Wickham
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a raft of changes to his Downing Street team in an effort to reset his government after a stuttering first year in power. 
Darren Jones was appointed to a new role as chief secretary to the prime minister to lead day-to-day operations in Starmer’s office, moving from his old job as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ deputy at the Treasury. James Murray replaces Jones as chief secretary to the Treasury.
 
Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor at the Bank of England, was confirmed as the premier’s new economic adviser. 
The moves are an attempt by Starmer to get a grip of his administration after criticism that he has lacked direction on overall strategy as well as on policy areas ranging from the economy to immigration since becoming premier in a landslide election win in July 2024. 
 
 
That sense of drift has contributed to a stuttering performance in national polls, which have been consistently led by Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party. Starmer’s Labour has been further weighed down by a challenging summer dominated by unrest over the government’s failure to reduce the numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. 
In other changes to Starmer’s team, Daniel York-Smith will become the premier’s principal private secretary, a senior civil service role. He replaces Nin Pandit, who will lead a new Downing Street delivery team. 

Also Read

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Japan

Japan, UK hail deeper defence ties as Royal Navy carrier docks in Tokyo

Drought, Heat

England's water crisis renews focus on data centre cooling and consumption

F-35 Fighter jets

British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Japan airport

England

Double-decker bus carrying students plunges into river in England

Charles III

King Charles leads minute's silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims

 
Tim Allan, formerly of Portland Communications, has been brought in to a senior communications role. Former communications chief James Lyons is deporting, a person familiar with the matter said. Vidhya Alakeson, Starmer’s deputy chief of staff, will now also be in charge of policy and delivery within Downing Street.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump plans hefty tax on imported drugs, risking higher prices, shortages

Australia, anti-immigration protest, anit-migration protest, Australia protest

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Arthur Heilbronn

Chanel owners lean on 38 yr old Arthur Heilbronn to manage their billions

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Alibaba

Alibaba gains $50 billion value after AI progress fuels market rally

Topics : England Britain PM Britain British Prime Minister British government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon