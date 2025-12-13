Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Drone strikes kill two in Russia's Saratov region, power cuts hit Ukraine

Drone strikes kill two in Russia's Saratov region, power cuts hit Ukraine

Moscow will give its blessing to a ceasefire only after Ukraine's forces have withdrawn from the front line, Ushakov said in comments published in Russian business daily Kommersant

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least two people were killed in a drone attack in Russia's southwestern Saratov region and parts of Ukraine were without power, local authorities said Saturday, as US-led peace talks on ending the war press on.

The drone attack damaged a residential building, and several windows were also blown out at a kindergarten and clinic, Saratov regional Gov. Roman Busargin said.

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday it had shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight.

In Ukraine, parts of the Kherson region, including the regional capital, also called Kherson, were without power Saturday following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

 

Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia is trying to cripple the Ukrainian power grid and deny civilians access to heat, light and running water for a fourth consecutive winter, in what Ukrainian officials call weaponising the cold.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

EU to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine claims drone strikes in Caspian as Zelenskyy seeks European support

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine not losing, Russia advancing at just 1.5-4.5 km per month: General

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia-Ukraine conflict can end up in third world war

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on December 11

Trump shows willingness to support Ukraine's security in peace deal

The latest round of attacks came after Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said Friday that Russian police and National Guard will stay on in eastern Ukraine's Donbas and oversee the industry-rich region, even if a peace settlement ends Russia's nearly four-year war in Ukraine. This underscores Moscow's ambition to maintain its presence in Donbas post-war. Ukraine is likely to reject such a stance as US-led negotiations drag on.

Moscow will give its blessing to a ceasefire only after Ukraine's forces have withdrawn from the front line, Ushakov said in comments published in Russian business daily Kommersant.

Meanwhile, Germany says it is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday for talks as peace efforts gain momentum and European leaders seek to steer negotiations.

For months, American negotiators have tried to navigate the demands of each side as US President Donald Trump presses for a swift end to Russia's war while growing increasingly exasperated by delays. The search for possible compromises has run into a major obstacle over who keeps Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russian forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rithala metro station, fire

Massive fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Dhaka market, 42 rescued

US, Washington, flood, floods

Historic rains and flooding trigger dramatic rescues in Washington state

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SpaceX prepares for IPO, insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Behind Nobel Laureate Maria Machado's daring escape from Venezuela to Oslo

Nvidia

Nvidia considers increasing H200 chip output as Chinese demand surges

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon