EU seeks new Russia sanctions after drone attack as Germany probes sabotage

European Union members called on Wednesday for ??new sanctions against Russia after an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany that the EU's foreign policy chief said bore the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism.

Airport workers last month found a drone laden with explosives and a detonator at the airport, an important civilian freight and NATO logistics hub ‌in eastern Germany that is also a base for several giant ​Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo planes.

Germany has blamed Moscow ​for the attack, characterising it as part of hybrid warfare meant to intimidate and cause divisions in countries that have rallied around Ukraine ​after the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia denies involvement and has vowed to respond to what its foreign ministry spokesperson called "anti-Russian action".

"The Leipzig attacks have all the hallmarks of state-sponsored terrorism," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during an EU meeting in Ireland. "We will respond with resolve."

Kallas said the EU was working on sanctions related to Russia's military complex, and France's foreign minister called for action against Russia's so-called "shadow ​fleet" of ships accused of circumventing energy sanctions.

The EU and several EU member states summoned Russian embassy officials. Germany said it would close Russia's consulate general ‌in Bonn and terminate its agreement with the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin.

"It is obvious Russia does not see ​the political cost of its hybrid activities against us. So for them, this is the cheap way to make tensions in our society," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys.

"Our goal is to show that these activities will neither intimidate us nor prevent us from supporting Ukraine and maintaining our pressure on Russia."

Germany probes sabotage cases

As the EU prepared its response, Germany ​was grappling with two new suspected sabotage cases within 24 ‌hours.

In the first, authorities were investigating vandalism at a substation in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) that prompted lignite power plant ‌units ??with 4,200 megawatts (MW) in combined capacity to go off the grid.

Also on Tuesday, devices carrying conductive material damaged power lines at ​one of the most critical high-voltage nodes in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

No suspects were immediately named, though NRW's interior minister said the work of foreign powers or left-wing extremists could not be ruled out.

Brandenburg's interior ​minister, Jan Redmann, said that there appeared to be parallels between the attacks but said investigations were still at a very early stage.

The incidents come at a particularly sensitive political moment as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which calls ‌for closer ties to Moscow, is topping polls before a state election this weekend.

"It is extremely striking that a surge in these ‌attacks and incidents is once again occurring immediately prior to elections," lawmaker Alexander Throm, an interior policy expert from Germany's ruling conservatives, told Reuters.

"The clear goal is to unsettle the public. Of course, that is a goal shared not only by Russia but also by others, such as left-wing extremists."