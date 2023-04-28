close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Preliminary data showed gross domestic product in the euro zone expanded by 0.1% in the first quarter, below expectations in a Reuters poll for 0.2%

Reuters LONDON/SINGAPORE
Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran

Representative Image

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Joice Alves and Rae Wee

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro fell on Friday after economic data painted a mixed picture for growth and inflation across the euro zone, raising uncertainty around the size of the European Central Bank's expected interest rate hike next week.

Preliminary data showed gross domestic product in the euro zone expanded by 0.1% in the first quarter, below expectations in a Reuters poll for 0.2%.

The euro zone's two largest economies, Germany and France, stagnated or barely grew as a surge in exports was offset by a decline in domestic consumption by households and their governments. But the Spanish and Italian economies expanded more than expected, partly thanks to that same rebound in trade.

"A divergence, which doesn't make the ECB's task any easier," said Carsten Brzeski, ING Global Head of Macro.

A flood of inflation data releases were also mixed.

Also Read

Dollar set for weekly loss amid expectations of US Fed slow hikes

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears subside, investors focus on inflation

Dollar up as data suggests Fed hawks will stay in control; yen fragile

Yen tests seven-month high ahead of BOJ policy decision; dollar wobbles

US dollar climbs in early trade as central banks see inflation risks unwind

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

Fed's review report of supervision in Silicon Valley Bank collapse out

Russia launches 20 missiles, 2 drones at Ukraine, attack kills 16 people

FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Sunak, wife Akshata to lead with UK flag at King Charles III's Coronation

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0986, but remained near its recent one-year.

The common currency was eyeing a monthly gain of 1.3% buoyed by expectations that the ECB still has further to go in raising interest rates, analysts said.

But after the economic data, traders increased their bets that the ECB will hike by 25 bps, rather than 50, next week.

Market are pricing in a roughly 80% chance of a 25 bps hike, up from around 70% earlier in the day, according to Refinitiv data.

The International Monetary Fund called on the ECB on Friday to keep raising interest rates until the middle of 2024 and on European Union finance ministers to tighten fiscal policy to help bring down high inflation.

Versus the yen, the euro briefly rose to its highest level since December 2014 at 149.50. It was last up 1.2% at 149.42 yen after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged even as it scrapped a pledge to keep interest rates low.

YEN AT 9-YEAR LOW VS EURO

At Governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy meeting, the BOJ said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates as expected, and unanimously decided to make no changes to its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

However, the central bank removed a pledge to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels" and said it would "conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy".

The yen fell sharply also against the U.S. dollar, down 1.55% to 136.11, its lowest since March 10.

"The hopes of a policy change have been somewhat dampened by the review," said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, adding that the likely length of the review might have cooled hopes for an imminent move in policy settings.

"For now, the outcome is read as dovish."

USD SURGES

The U.S. dollar rose broadly, drawing support from data pointing to still-sticky inflation in the United States, which reinforced expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting..

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.59% to 102.02, to a one-week high and rebounding from a near two-week low struck on Wednesday.

Data released on Thursday showed that while U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, consumer spending, which was accompanied by a rise in inflation, accelerated.

"The Fed is widely expected to hike again next week but with inflation remaining sticky, we expect the Fed to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, dashing hopes of a policy pivot in (the second half)," said analysts at Societe Generale.

 

(Reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Euro zone Yen currency market

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Climate change increases risk of new viruses across India: Scientists

Image via shutterstock.com
5 min read
Premium

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

ice cream
4 min read

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
4 min read

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
2 min read

SC bar association criticises BCI for comments on same sex marriage case

same sex marriage, gay
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown

economy, export, transport, trade
4 min read

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

US Visa
3 min read

Vice media cancels flagship show amid layoffs and company restructure

Vice media
2 min read

LIVE: SC terms hate speech a serious offence, capable of affecting country

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Superman to Pooh: Comics characters that became the face of protests

Photo: Reuters
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon