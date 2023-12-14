Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

European Central Bank holds rates as inflation cools but hastens bond exit

The deposit rate was left at a record 4% with the ECB reiterating that this level will make a "substantial contribution" to returning consumer-price growth to its 2% goal

Surging inflation, the euro’s drop below parity with the dollar, and an impression that policy makers are behind the curve are just some reasons for a big increase on Thursday

With the economy not crashing, though, wages and their capacity to reignite inflation will be a greater focus for the ECB.

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Alexander Weber and Jana Randow

The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold for a second meeting with inflation tumbling, but said it will step up its exit from €1.7 trillion ($1.8 trillion) of pandemic-era stimulus.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The deposit rate was left at a record 4% — as predicted by all 59 economists in a Bloomberg survey — with the ECB reiterating that this level will make a “substantial contribution” to returning consumer-price growth to its 2% goal.

Officials, meanwhile, said they’d accelerate the end of reinvestments under the PEPP bond-buying program. That will put all policy tools into tightening mode, even as fresh projections showed a weaker economy softening the inflation outlook.

ecb

“The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside,” President Christine Lagarde told reporters Thursday in Frankfurt, though she suggested that dangers for prices are more balanced.

“Growth could be lower if the effects of monetary policy turn out stronger than expected,” she warned.

The euro held steady against the US dollar, while German bonds marginally pared earlier gains. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields dropped below 170 basis points, with some investors having anticipated more radical action on PEPP.

Traders pulled back bets on ECB rate cuts next year, now seeing 155 basis points of easing compared with about 160 basis points earlier in the session.

“The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that its policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.,” the ECB said in a statement. But it dropped wording that inflation is “expected to remain too high for too long,” saying instead that it will “decline gradually over the course of next year.”

Leaving borrowing costs unchanged mirrors decisions during the past day by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. But while Fed Chair Jerome Powell supercharged global wagers on rate reductions by saying discussions on the topic have begun, ECB Lagarde is expected to join the BOE in pushing back against such expectations.

Also Read

Europe inflation falls to 5.5%, but that won't stop ECB rate hikes

ECB set to halt rate hikes as Mideast war casts a shadow over economy

ECB hikes key interest rate to record high even as recession threat grows

Euro zone yields fall, markets price in 50 bps of ECB rate cuts by July

UK inflation cools as expected in July but services surprise to upside

617,000 Russian troops in Ukraine: Putin at rare 4 hour media interaction

Bank of England holds rates with warning of 'way to go' on inflation

Trump's China policies left US more vulnerable: Treasury secy Janet Yellen

Dollar hits 4 month low as Fed signals rate cuts, NOK stronger after hike

iPhone maker Apple's market value approaches that of French stock market


Markets are pricing an ECB cut as soon as March, though Lagarde has said no move should be expected “in the next couple of quarters.”

Behind the enthusiasm for wagers on easing is a steeper-than-expected plunge in inflation, to 2.4% in November. The ECB’s latest quarterly forecasts offered further grounds for optimism, showing price gains at 2.7% next year and 2.1% in 2025. In 2026, they’re seen at 1.9%. 

chart

Progress on inflation may also have influenced the announcement on PEPP. Several officials had expressed a preference for an earlier phase-out, before rates are lowered, to avoid sending conflicting messages to markets down the line. 

The step means, however, that the ECB loses some capacity to tackle friction on European bond markets, as reinvestments can be deployed flexibly across jurisdictions.

The ECB said:

Over the second half of the year, it intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio by €7.5 billion a month on average
It intends to discontinue reinvestments under PEPP at the end of 2024
A lot will depend on the broader economy, which analysts reckon is suffering its first recession since Covid struck — albeit a far milder downturn. The ECB now sees gross domestic product only advancing by 0.6% this year and 0.8% next.

With the economy not crashing, though, wages and their capacity to reignite inflation will be a greater focus for the ECB. Negotiated pay in the euro area increased by 4.7% in the third quarter — the fastest pace in decades. Important bargaining rounds will only happen next year, meaning uncertainty over the path for prices is set to persist.
Topics : global inflation European Central Bank Europe economy global economic crisis

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon