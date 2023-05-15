close

European Union's carbon emissions fall in climate boost as economy grows

Emissions in the EU fell by 4% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat data published Monday. Gross domestic product climbed 1.5% over the same timeframe

Bloomberg
wind turbines

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
By John Ainger
 
The European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions tumbled at the end of last year even as the region’s economy grew, a positive signal for bloc’s efforts to meet its own climate goals.

Emissions in the EU fell by 4% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat data published Monday. Gross domestic product climbed 1.5% over the same timeframe. 

Chart
It’s a positive indicator as the EU works toward its target of cutting emissions by 55% by the end of the decade, and further adds to evidence that the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t led to a short-term increase. Emissions were 6% down compared with pre-pandemic levels.
The data show that 23 out of the EU’s 27 member states saw emissions fall, with Ireland — where rapid economic growth was mirrored by a 12% surge in greenhouse gas — a standout exception. Slovenia saw the biggest cuts and most member states achieved declines while growing their economies. 

Across the bloc, emissions decreased in six out of nine sectors, including a 10% plunge in electricity. The three exceptions were transportation and storage, services and mining. 
Previous reports have shown that the EU managed to cut its energy demand significantly over the winter.
European Union Carbon emissions economy greenhouse gas emissions

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

