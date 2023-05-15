European Union's carbon emissions fall in climate boost as economy grows

By John Ainger
The European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions tumbled at the end of last year even as the region’s economy grew, a positive signal for bloc’s efforts to meet its own climate goals.
Emissions in the EU fell by 4% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat data published Monday. Gross domestic product climbed 1.5% over the same timeframe.
It’s a positive indicator as the EU works toward its target of cutting emissions by 55% by the end of the decade, and further adds to evidence that the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t led to a short-term increase. Emissions were 6% down compared with pre-pandemic levels.
The data show that 23 out of the EU’s 27 member states saw emissions fall, with Ireland — where rapid economic growth was mirrored by a 12% surge in greenhouse gas — a standout exception. Slovenia saw the biggest cuts and most member states achieved declines while growing their economies.
Also Read
Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report
India set to announce compliance details of carbon trading market in June
India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts at G7 ministers' meeting
IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder
Residual emissions to be tackled to meet net-zero goal in 2050: Study
Samsung to build $222 million chip development facility in Japan's Yokohama
UK's 'greedflation' concerns are groundless, says ex-BOE rate setter
TPG to buy alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon in $2.7 bn deal
Cartier's use of Amazon tribe's images prompts lawyers to allege hypocrisy
Turkey heads into runoff election as Erdogan falls short of majority
Across the bloc, emissions decreased in six out of nine sectors, including a 10% plunge in electricity. The three exceptions were transportation and storage, services and mining.
Previous reports have shown that the EU managed to cut its energy demand significantly over the winter.