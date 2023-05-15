TPG to buy alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon in $2.7 bn deal

U.S. private equity firm TPG Inc will buy alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, as it looks to expand into the credit market.

Analysts expect several private equity firms to step in to fill the gap left by regional banks, which have traditionally been crucial lenders to the commercial real estate industry but are now tightening their credit standards after the collapse of three U.S. banks this year.



Major private equity firms have been looking to expand beyond their mainstay business as the equity funding market loses steam. Such companies are also strengthening their direct lending arms, which provide credit to businesses, to take advantage of high interest rates.