Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EVs, hybrid vehicles set to exceed China's 50% car sales for first time

Sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which are counted under the category of new energy vehicles in China, rose to 879,000 units, making up 50.8 per cent of total sales

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

The milestone shows that the EV industry continues to enjoy strong momentum in China even as demand slows in the rest of the world. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids likely surpassed 50 per cent of all vehicles sales in China for the first time in July, even as the overall number of cars sold fell, marking a key milestone in the country’s auto market.
 
Sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which are counted under the category of new energy vehicles in China, rose to 879,000 units, making up 50.8 per cent of total sales. New vehicle sales dropped 2 per cent to 1.73 million in July, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the China Passenger Car Association.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The milestone shows that the EV industry continues to enjoy strong momentum in China even as demand slows in the rest of the world. Wang Chuanfu, the CEO of the world’s largest EV and hybrid manufacturer BYD Co., had predicted China reaching Wednesday’s milestone at an event in March, when EV and hybrid deliveries on a weekly basis were close to or surpassed 50 per cent of all sales. He also added the industry was entering the elimination stage of the race.

Chart


The fall in July’s overall car sales was mainly due to a drop-off in the second half of the month as some automakers idled production for their annual summer break. Sales also fell off after some manufacturers reduced discounts as an industry price war abated, the association wrote in a post on its Wechat account. 

The slide is part of a larger indication that spending on autos remains weak in China. Car-related spending in the first half of 2024 was down about 1.1 per cent from a year earlier. The state economic planner and financial ministry last month unveiled additional funding to boost consumption, including doubling subsidies for trading old cars for new ones to 20,000 yuan ($2,800).

While competition on prices continues, there are signs some carmakers are looking to reduce their discounts. Some BMW dealers have raised prices, prompting Audi and Mercedes-Benz to consider following suit, local media reported. BYD meanwhile continued to slash prices, cutting prices of the Leopard 5 model under its premium Fang Cheng Bao brand by up to 17.2 per cent.  

Beijing also relaxed the requirements for getting auto loans and continues to run campaigns to promote EVs in smaller cities and rural areas, hoping to find new drivers of growth. 

More From This Section

Bangladesh crisis: Pak expresses solidarity, hopes for return to normalcy

Nepal helicopter crash: Five, including four Chinese nationals, killed

Who is Asif Merchant: Pak national charged with US assassination plots

29 Awami League leaders, family members found dead in Bangladesh violence

Cities growing upward than outward, says study on modern urban evolution


Also Read

Auto industry needs 200K skilled people by 2030 to meet 30% EV target

Deeply committed to reforms; pained by EV sales drop: Piyush Goyal

Xiaomi to showcase its first electric car SU7 EV on June 9 in India

Electric vehicle scheme norms to be rolled out soon, but no Tesla update

China's BYD launches third EV in Japan, unveils most expensive model

Topics : Electric vehicles sales Electric Vehicles China Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon