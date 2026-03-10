Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / FAA grounds all JetBlue flights across US after request from airline

FAA grounds all JetBlue flights across US after request from airline

US aviation regulator issues nationwide ground stop after request from the airline

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop or how long it would last | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all JetBlue flights due to a request from the airline, the agency said on Tuesday.

The ground stop impacts flights to all destinations, according to the advisory.

It was not immediately clear why JetBlue requested the ground stop or how long it would last.

The airline and the FAA didn't immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press requesting more information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city's John F Kennedy International Airport.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

