Home / World News / FBI arrests fugitive mother in India wanted for murder of 6-year-old son

FBI arrests fugitive mother in India wanted for murder of 6-year-old son

A mother on the FBI's 'Most Wanted list' was arrested in India for the murder of her 6-year-old son; she had fled the US, but was caught after an Interpol notice and global search

Cindy Rodriguez Singh

Cindy Rodriguez Singh (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a woman on its 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list in India, reported Fox News. The woman, Cindy Rodriguez Singh,  was wanted for the murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.
 
 According to the report, she had active warrants in the United States for capital murder of a child under 10 and for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. 
 
On October 3, 2024, Interpol issued a red notice against her, alerting all member nations, including India. An extradition request was also filed at the same time.
 
The FBI, working closely with Indian authorities and Interpol, captured her in India. She has now been brought back to the US and handed over to Texas officials.
 
 

FBI director’s statement

 
FBI Director Kash Patel praised the operation, saying, "The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list exists for cases just like this — where a dangerous fugitive thought she could run, hide overseas, and escape justice. Thanks to relentless FBI work and our international partnerships, Cindy Rodriguez Singh is back on American soil to face accountability for the horrific murder of her own child."

He added, "Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us."  ALSO READ: Frank Caprio, America's 'nicest judge,' dies at 88 after battle with cancer 

Case background

 
The case first came to light on March 20, 2023, when Everman Police in Texas conducted a welfare check on the child at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The boy had not been seen since October 2022.
 
Officials later revealed that the child suffered from multiple serious health issues, including developmental disorders, chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema, and other medical complications, the news report said.
 
During the welfare check, investigators said Rodriguez Singh misled police, claiming the child was in Mexico with his biological father.
 
Just two days later, on March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and six other children boarded an international flight to India. Investigators confirmed that Noel was not with them and never boarded that plane, Fox News reported.
 
By October 31, 2023, she was officially charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas. Soon after, on November 2, 2023, a federal warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

