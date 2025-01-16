Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Fed could cut rates sooner if disinflation trend continues: Waller

Fed could cut rates sooner if disinflation trend continues: Waller

The Fed is anticipated to hold its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range at its meeting later this month, but investors had expected the pause to last June

inflation

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflation is likely to continue to ease and possibly allow the US central bank to cut interest rates sooner and faster than expected, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday in comments that pushed against recent market moves that anticipate a shallower Fed rate path. 
Inflation "is getting close to what our 2 per cent inflation target would be," Waller said on CNBC, citing estimates indicating that one key measure of underlying inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index excluding food and energy costs, has been close to the Fed's target for six of the past eight months. 
"If we continue getting numbers like this, it is reasonable to think rate cuts could happen in the first half of the year ... I am optimistic that this disinflationary trend will continue and we will get back closer to 2 per cent a little quicker than maybe others are thinking," Waller said, adding that as many as three or four quarter-percentage-point rate reductions could still be possible this year depending on how inflation behaves. 
 
"If inflation is down and the labor market stays solid, you could think about restarting rate cuts several months from now ... I don't think March could be completely ruled out," Waller said, referring to the Fed's March 18-19 policy meeting. "If we make a lot of progress, you could do more." Waller's somewhat dovish narrative, coming near the Fed's blackout period on public comments ahead of the Jan. 28-29 meeting, immediately shifted market expectations about where the central bank stands at the start of the incoming Trump administration. 
The Fed is anticipated to hold its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range at its meeting later this month, but investors had expected the pause to last until perhaps June, with only a single rate cut this year. 
Traders on Thursday were betting on two rate cuts as more likely, with a good chance the first comes as early as May. Bond yields also fell.

More From This Section

China Flag, China

China offers $3.7 bn for SL's refinery as Dissanayake seeks more investment

South Africa miners

South Africa standoff ends with 87 miners dead, anger over police's tactics

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes kill 72 since ceasefire announced: Gaza health ministry

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

'Last minute crisis' with Hamas holding up Gaza truce approval: Netanyahu

China Flag, China

China, Russia support Gaza ceasefire, hope for permanent peace, stability

Topics : US Inflation US Fed rates Inflation data Inflation forecast and expectations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon