China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

Farah Master

China will launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a “new-era” marriage and childbearing culture to foster a friendly child bearing environment, the latest move by authorities to boost the country’s falling birth rate. China’s Family Planning Association, a national body that implements the population and fertility measures, will launch the projects to encourage women to marry and have children, state backed Global Times reported on Monday.



Promoting marrying, having children at appropriate ages, encouraging parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curbing high “bride prices,” and other outdated customs are the focus of the projects, Global Times said. Cities included in the pilot include the manufacturing hub Guangzhou and Handan in China’s Hebei province. The association already launched projects in 20 cities including Beijing last year, Global Times said.



The projects come amid a flurry of measures Chinese provinces are rolling out to spur people to have children, including tax incentives, housing subsidies, and free or subsidised education for having a third child.



China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 — the root of many of its demographic challenges. The limit has since been raised to three children.

