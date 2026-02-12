Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US authorities announce an end to immigration crackdown in Minnesota

US authorities announce an end to immigration crackdown in Minnesota

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1

Tom Homan oversees immigration enforcement. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AP Minneapolis
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday.

"As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals," Homan said at a news conference.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," he continued.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1.

Federal authorities say the sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people. While the Trump administration has called those arrested "dangerous criminal illegal aliens," many people with no criminal records, including children and US citizens, have also been detained.

 

Democratic Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday that he expected Operation Metro Surge to end in "days, not weeks and months," based on his conversations with senior Trump administration officials. He told reporters he spoke this week with both Homan and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said he had a "positive meeting" with Homan on Monday and discussed the potential for a further drawdown of federal officers.

Homan took over the Minnesota operation in late January after the second fatal shooting by federal immigration agents and amid growing political backlash and questions about how the operation was being run.

"We're very much in a trust but verify mode," Walz said, adding that he expected to hear more from the administration "in the next day or so" about the future of what he said has been an "occupation" and a "retribution campaign" against the state.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security did not reply to a request for comment on the governor's remarks.

Walz said he had no reason not to believe Homan's statement last week that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota immediately, but the governor added that that still left 2,300 on Minnesota's streets. Homan at the time cited an "increase in unprecedented collaboration" resulting in the need for fewer federal officers in Minnesota, including help from jails that hold deportable inmates.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

