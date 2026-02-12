Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK GDP growth slows to 0.1% in Q4; services flat, investment down

UK GDP growth slows to 0.1% in Q4; services flat, investment down

Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast 0.2 per cent fourth-quarter growth compared with the previous three months

Bank of England, England

Bank of England (Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's economy barely grew in the final quarter of 2025 as activity fared worse than initially estimated during the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, official figures showed on Thursday.
 
Gross domestic product grew by 0.1 per cent in the October-to-December period, the same slow pace as in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said.
 
Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast 0.2 per cent fourth-quarter growth compared with the previous three months.
 
The period was marked by rampant speculation about tax increases ahead â€‹of Reeves' budget on November 26. The ONS revised down monthly GDP data for the three months to November to show a 0.1 per cent contraction rather than 0.1 per cent growth.
 

SIGNS OF BRIGHTER SENTIMENT

Some recent data have suggested that uncertainty has lifted for consumers and businesses.

Also Read

carmakers, auto industry

China moves to curb auto price war after January PV sales drop 20%

The Sherpas and other officials also jointly called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India hosts BRICS Sherpas, Sous Sherpas to set agenda for 2026 chairship

job search unemployment

US adds 130,000 jobs in January, 2024 payrolls cut by nearly 900,000

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

After PLA purge, Xi Jinping hails loyalty of rank-and-file troops

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

US reopens El Paso airspace hours after announcing 10-day closure

 
"Looking at various surveys, there were some tentative signs that sentiment turned a corner and started to improve after the budget last year, which could help deliver a pick-up in activity this year," Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen, said.
"However, recent political uncertainty may see that sentiment bounce reverse."
 
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has had to fight to keep his grip on Downing Street this week due to fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
 
Thursday's figures underscored why investors think that the Bank of England is more likely than not to cut interest rates again in March.
 
The monthly GDP data showed a sharp downward revision to growth.
 
The data suggested hesitancy on the part of businesses during the fourth quarter as their investment fell by almost 3 per cent - the biggest quarter-on-quarter drop since early 2021, driven largely by volatile transport investment.
 
Economist Thomas Pugh at tax and consultancy firm RSM said the overall weakness in business investment suggested budget uncertainty held back investment and spending.
 
Manufacturing was the biggest driver of the increase in output, despite the fact that car output was â€‹still recovering from September's cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, while the dominant services sector was flat. Construction output contracted by 2.1 per cent .
 
In 2025 as a whole, Britain's economy grew by an annual average 1.3 per cent , the Office for National Statistics said, compared with 0.9 per cent in France, 0.7 per cent in Italy and 0.4 per cent in Germany.
 
British economic growth per head contracted by 0.1 per cent for a second quarter, although it rose by 1.0 per cent for 2025 as a whole.
 
In December alone, the economy grew by 0.1 per cent , the ONS said, as expected in the Reuters poll. That left the size of the economy back at its level of June 2025.

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Violence mars Bangladesh general elections as voting continues nationwide

switzerland

Switzerland to vote in June on plan to cap population at 10 mn: Here's why

South Korea flag

Former South Korea minister gets 7 yr sentence for aiding martial law

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

EU leaders meet to counter pressure from Russia, China, and Trump

Donald Trump

Trump warns Republicans of 'serious consequences' for voting against tariffs

Topics : UK GDP data GDP growth International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today