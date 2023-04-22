close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Finland's birth rate drops to lowest on record since 1776: Official data

Statistics Finland said the main reason for the drop was that families chose not to have a second or third child

IANS Helsinki
pregnant, maternity, mother

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finland's registered 1.32 births per woman in 2022, the lowest level since record keeping started in 1776, according to official data.

Statistics Finland said the figure in 2021 was 1.46, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2022, 44,951 children were born in Finland.

Statistics Finland said the main reason for the drop was that families chose not to have a second or third child.

In recent years, the proportion of first-born babies among newborns has increased slightly.

While just under 41 per cent of those born in 2018 were first-born children, this proportion rose to 43 per cent in 2022.

Also Read

Nearly $600mn of investments pitched to accelerate progress toward SDGs: UN

US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report

Finnish MPs can decide on NATO membership by simple majority: Committee

Finland needs 50,000 immigrants per year by 2050 to fill job vacancies

Ukraine, Latvia agree to Ukraine's Euro, Euro-Atlantic integration

China under Xi more hostile, India is most important bulwark: Expert

US on track to issue over a million visas to Indians this year: Official

LIVE: India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US, accounts for 10% of new cases

Kamala Harris announces $562 mn for climate resilience in Florida

However, the number of second and third-born children decreased more than that of first-borns.

Of the children born in 2022, 19,500 were first-borns, 14,900 were second-born, 6,100 were third-born and about 4,400 were fourth and later born.

Almost half of the babies were born out of wedlock in 2022. Their proportion has increased since the 1970s.

The increase was most marked in the 1980s and 1990s, from 13 per cent to 39 per cent. In 2022, up to 49 per cent of children were born outside marriage.

The birth rate in Finland has fallen steadily for almost a decade. The figure dropped from 1.87 births per woman in 2010 to 1.35 in 2019.

A brief uptick in births was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the fertility rate rose from 1.35 children per woman in 2019 to 1.46 in 2021.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finland Birth rate

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

2024 going to be a big year for India-US relationship, says official

us india, defence
3 min read

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Compalint lodged against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Cong candidates

DK Shivakumar
2 min read

China under Xi more hostile, India is most important bulwark: Expert

China under Xi more hostile, India is most important bulwark: Expert
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
2 min read

US on track to issue over a million visas to Indians this year: Official

US Visa
3 min read

Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Twitter, Micro-blogging platform
2 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon