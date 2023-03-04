JUST IN
Sri Lanka's central bank ready to adopt IMF programme within March
Business Standard

Ukraine, Latvia agree to Ukraine's Euro, Euro-Atlantic integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his visiting Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, have signed a joint declaration confirming Latvia's support

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his visiting Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, have signed a joint declaration confirming Latvia's support for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Zelensky's press service reported.

The document was inked on Friday during the meeting of the two Presidents in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, Xinhua news agency reported.

While speaking after the meeting, Zelensky highlighted the importance of the declaration and appreciated Latvia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its movement towards membership in the EU and NATO.

For his part, Levits noted that his country would continue its support for Ukraine. "We will provide help for as long as it takes," he said.

The parties also discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian army, the continuation of sanctions against Russia, Latvia's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and other issues.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 09:34 IST

