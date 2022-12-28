JUST IN
Shops closed, private buses off roads in Pondy during bandh for statehood
EAM Jaishankar to visit Cyprus, Austria from Dec 29 to Jan 3: MEA
Authorisation certificates for car dealers introduced to check malpractices
TMS Ep334: Indian tech sector, Indian workers in Gulf, markets, Covid BF.7
What does 2022 foretell for the Indian tech sector in 2023?
Illegal immigration from India to US rose in last 2 months, doubled in 2022
CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot extended till Dec 29
What is the new Covid subvariant Omicron BF.7?
AAP councillors will ensure landfill sites are cleared of garbage: Sisodia
Around 56% of Reliance Jio users affected by network outage across India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Shops closed, private buses off roads in Pondy during bandh for statehood
icon-arrow-left
HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MHA, Personnel min on CISF inspectors' plea
Business Standard

US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report

Consumer confidence in Finland hit a record low in December this year, mainly because consumers' estimates of their own finances are on the decline, according to the country's statistical agency

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | USA

IANS  |  Helsinki 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Consumer confidence in Finland hit a record low in December this year, mainly because consumers' estimates of their own finances are on the decline, according to the country's statistical agency.

Statistics Finland said the consumer confidence indicator (CCI) stood at -18.5 in December, having been -16.9 in November and -17.6 in October, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figure for December is the weakest since records began in Finland in 1995.

Meanwhile, Finnish consumers' perception of the state of their country's economy is the gloomiest on record.

In December, consumers had record-low intentions of spending money on durable goods during the next 12 months.

Up to 53 per cent of consumers plan to reduce their spending on durable goods over the next 12 months.

However, the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) also announced Tuesday that the recent decline in commercial confidence had halted in December this year.

"Overall, the decline in business confidence came to a halt in December thanks to a rise in confidence in services. Manufacturing was flat, while construction came in slightly down. The biggest drop was in retail trade," said Sami Pakarinen, director of EK.

Pasi Kuoppamaki, Danske Bank's chief economist, told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat that surging inflation, rising interest rates, concerns over the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and general uncertainty about the future have worried both consumers and companies.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU