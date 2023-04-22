close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kamala Harris announces $562 mn for climate resilience in Florida

"When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy," Harris said in a tweet during her Miami visit

AP Florida
Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Friday that USD 562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state.

Harris outlined the funding plan during an appearance at the University of Miami, where she also toured a lab immersed in coral restoration work and a hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5-strength winds of more than 157 mph (253 kph).

Harris, who appeared in March at a Miami Beach climate summit, said the projects, which are spread across 30 states, are an example of how climate investments boost job creation and manufacturing while tackling a major environmental issue.

"When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy," Harris said in a tweet during her Miami visit.

The funding is part of what the Biden administration calls its Climate-Ready Coasts initiative. Of the USD 562 million total, about USD 477 million is to help towns and cities respond better to extreme weather events, restore wildlife coastal habitats and focus more attention on assistance for underserved communities in tackling climate and storm threats, according to a White House news release.

Florida would get about USD 78 million for projects ranging from oyster habitat restoration in Pensacola Bay to flood protection in Jacksonville to removal of 200,000 tires from Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico that were submerged decades ago as artificial reefs.

Also Read

US as a reliable economic partner is here to stay: Harris to Asian leaders

VP Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules in country

Was able to become US vice prez because of my mother: Kamala Harris

US VP Kamala Harris briefly meets China's Xi Jinping to 'keep lines open'

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan's deadly clashes: Health Ministry

Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

Pak govt borrows PKR 239 bn credit from State Bank of Pakistan: Report

Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister, after Raab resigns

Joe Biden 2024 splits Democrats but most would back him: AP-NORC poll

Harris toured the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Sciences location of the hurricane simulator where researchers have been studying the slowing down of ocean currents, building aquaculture to replenish and protect fisheries and examining how to repopulate dying coral reefs.

The vice president's visit comes as Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs have been recovering from an April 12 deluge that dumped up to 2 feet (0.6 metres) of rain, flooding homes and businesses while forcing the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and disrupting gas distribution operations at Port Everglades that led to vehicle fuel shortages for days afterwards across the southern part of Florida.

Climate scientists say these once-rare extreme rain events will occur more frequently as temperatures warm, made worse in coastal regions such as Florida due to sea level rise.

These heavy rainfall events coupled with sea level rise on the Florida coast need to serve as significant wake up calls' for the residents of South Florida about the severe risks that climate change poses to them, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado.

Harris' quick trip to Miami came the same day as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice. The goal is to ensure that poverty, race and ethnic status do not lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamala Harris Climate Change

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Joe Biden 2024 splits Democrats but most would back him: AP-NORC poll

Biden
7 min read

US bank deposits fall $76.2 bn, led by large institutions: Fed data

US dollar
3 min read

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook
2 min read

Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population

Jairam Ramesh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Twitter, Micro-blogging platform
2 min read

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
2 min read

Credit Suisse investors sue Swiss financial regulators after facing losses

Credit Suisse
3 min read

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide
1 min read

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Putin
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon