Finland unlikely to get NATO battle group given its defence capabilities

By Natalia Drozdiak and Courtney McBride

With Finland officially in the alliance, NATO’s top commander can now work the country into its military plans, which sketch out how to defend the bloc’s members against an attack.



But given Finland’s extensive capabilities and practice defending its own territory, it’s unlikely at least for now that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will replicate defense structures on the rest of the eastern flank by stationing allied battle groups in the nation, according to officials familiar with the issue.



There are currently no plans to deploy a NATO battle group to Finland, a NATO official said, adding that NATO’s supreme allied commander constantly assesses threats and could make that recommendation if deemed necessary. A senior US official also said Americans didn’t expect to see a battle group in Finland and that the country hasn’t made such a request. NATO has already established eight multinational battle groups in Poland and the Baltic nations — and more recently in Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania — to serve as a “tripwire” in the case of a Russian attack. Those battle groups will also be able to scale up to brigade size, where and when required.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia viewed NATO expansion as an encroachment on its security and that it would take countermeasures, according to the state news service Tass. “For years, we have developed our NATO compatibility. There is still considerable work ahead to integrate Finland’s defense as part of NATO’s common defense,” President Sauli Niinisto said at Tuesday’s accession ceremony. “The Finnish defense forces are facing new demands and challenges to which we must respond.”

Allocating Forces

General Chris Cavoli, NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe, is currently drafting the alliance’s regional plans, which are due to be sent to allies this month and which will spell out where countries will need to allocate forces to defend the alliance.



“It’s very difficult to make a defense plan for the Nordic countries without Sweden,” Haavisto said. “If you take Sweden out of the map, there is a hole, and if you look at our food security or maintenance of our economy, Sweden is the route to Finland.” Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto wouldn’t be drawn on the troop issue, signaling that will be discussed during defense planning. He noted Sweden’s pivotal role — the reason why Finland wants its neighbor allowed in quickly.