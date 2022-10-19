JUST IN
PM Modi congratulates Ulf Kristersson on becoming Sweden's new PM
Cinese Prez Xi's visit had no substantial impact on Nepal-China ties
OPEC+ decision on oil production a mistake, favours Russia, says US
US lawmakers urge Biden to recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide by Pak army
Lula losing Brazil's biggest state forces urgent campaign kick start
N Korea fires artillery shells near border a day after S Korea began drills
Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar to attend at FATF meet in Paris
British PM Liz Truss vows to carry on as her party support dwindles
Over half of Tory members want Truss to quit, Johnson to take over: Report
UK prime minister Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Hong Kong cuts property taxes, eases visa rules to attract global talent
Business Standard

Russian commander admits situation 'tense' in Ukraine's Kherson region

Sergei Surovikin, the new unified Russian battlefield commander in Ukraine, has admitted that the situation in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is "tense"

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia

IANS  |  Moscow/Kiev 

Rescue operation is underway after a missile strike, amid Russias invasion of Ukraine, at a location given as Chasiv Yar, Ukraine (Photo via Reuters)
Rescue operation is underway after a missile strike, amid Russias invasion of Ukraine, at a location given as Chasiv Yar, Ukraine (Photo via Reuters)

Sergei Surovikin, the new unified Russian battlefield commander in Ukraine, has admitted that the situation in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is "tense".

Kherson was the first big city captured by the Russians just days into the war in February and it is also the only regional capital to fall to Moscow.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the commander said the Ukrainian side does not abandon attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops, reports Xinhua news agency.

He further claimed that the Ukrainian troops using Himars rockets were hitting the city's infrastructure and housing.

"As a whole the situation in the special military operation zone can be described as tense... The Russian army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population (of Kherson)," Surovikin added.

The commander's concerns were echoed by Kirill Stremousov, a Russia-appointed official in Kherson, the BBC reported.

In a social media post, he warned Kherson residents that "in the very near future" Ukrainian troops would launch an assault on the city.

"Please take my words seriously, I'm talking about evacuating as quickly as possible," he said, adding that people on the Dnieper river's west bank were most at risk.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally declared the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson at a major event at the Red Square in Moscow following sham referendums held in the Ukrainian regions.

Russia's declaration has been rejected internationally.

In Kherson, Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory for the past few weeks, said the BBC report.

They have pushed as far as 30 kmsouth along the Dnieper, threatening to trap Russian troops.

Kherson's pre-war population was nearly 300,000, but Ukrainian officials estimate that about half that number have already fled the city.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 12:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.