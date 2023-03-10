JUST IN
Poland, Slovakia urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine as war rages

Officials in Poland and Slovakia are urging their allies to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, saying they are ready to send their their Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Kyiv

Topics
Poland | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

AP  |  Warsaw 

russia ukraine conflict
Photo: @igorsushko (Twitter)

Officials in Poland and Slovakia are urging their allies to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, saying they are ready to send their their Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Kyiv as part of an international coalition.

However, it still remains unclear if any other Western supporters of Ukraine are ready to take that step.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying. We can really help them," Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said Thursday on Facebook. "This is inhumane and irresponsible."

Slovak and Polish officials have made the calls before but have renewed their appeals in recent days. Both countries are NATO members.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday on CNN that Poland was ready to provide Ukraine with the MiG-29 fighters in coalition with other countries.

Nad also said it was a matter of discussion between himself and his Polish counterpart at a meeting in Sweden on Wednesday and that they agree on the matter.

Poland's Defense Ministry said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Poland "is ready to hand over our MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as a part of an international coalition."

Ukraine has been asking the West for fighter jets to beef up its defences as the war drags on into its second year. While Kyiv has obtained promises of tanks, some of which are already arriving, there are still no signs that larger nations like the United States and Britain will agree to send their warplanes.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:22 IST

