First lady's relative attacked as Macron commits to retirement age increase

French first lady Brigitte Macron issued a rare statement condemning a physical attack on her great-nephew that took place on the sidelines of a demonstration against her husband

AP Paris
Macron, Emmanuel Macron

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
French first lady Brigitte Macron issued a rare statement Tuesday condemning a physical attack on her great-nephew that took place on the sidelines of a demonstration against her husband's contested pension reform.

Police said eight people were arrested in the northern French city Amiens in connection with the Monday night assault on Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, 30, who runs a family chocolate shop.

Brigitte Macron called out the assault's cowardice, stupidity and violence.

I am in full solidarity with my family and have been in touch constantly since 11 p.m. yesterday, she said. I have on several occasions denounced this kind of violence that can only lead to the worst.

Trogneux was reportedly heading to his apartment above the chocolate shop when he was attacked. His father, Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, said the assailants insulted the president, his wife and our family before making an escape.

While giving a speech in Iceland, French President Emmanuel Macron called the violence unacceptable, and it shocks everyone.

The president said Monday evening on French TV network TF1 that he would continue with unpopular pension reforms that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The change was the focus of months of antigovernment protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France Emmanuel Macron

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

