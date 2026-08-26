Flash floods hit Nepal, 105 Indians, 37 NRIs among nearly 400 missing

At least 105 Indians and 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.

Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods.

It is suspected that an earthquake struck the region and triggered an ice-rock avalanche on the Lhende Khola river in Nepal, causing the floods. The river runs through both Nepal and Tibet. Authorities have warned that a second flood may occur since a blockage is still lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river.

Flood alerts have also been issued in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which border Nepal, since several rivers flow down the Himalayas into their plains.

In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help. Local media reports said the Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of those who were in or travelling through the affected areas.

PM Modi speaks to his counterpart in Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his counterpart Balendra Shah in Nepal and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods there and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal and urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

India sending assistance

India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government. The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.

Amit Shah dials Bihar CM on flooding risk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on the risk of flooding in the state following torrential rains and a glacier burst in neighbouring Nepal, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is being mobilised to deal with any emergency, they said.

In a phone call with Choudhary, Shah assured all possible assistance from the Centre to deal with any potential crisis, the official said.

UP steps up vigil

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed concern over the flash floods in Nepal and directed the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to take all necessary measures to deal with any potential emergency.

The floods could cause the water levels to surge in the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the neighbouring districts, an official statement said.

Maharajganj shares border with Nepal and Kushinagar is adjacent to Maharajganj.

According to the statement, Adityanath described the damage caused by the flash floods in Nepal as a matter of serious concern.

He directed the local administrations in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to ensure all necessary preparedness to deal with any emergency, the statement said.

The impact of the floods in Nepal is likely to cause a rise in the water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the two districts, it said.