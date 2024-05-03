Flights cancelled, offices and beaches closed: Heavy rains lash Dubai again

Heavy rainfall hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, resulting in numerous flight cancellations and the suspension of bus services in Dubai.

Following heavy rains, people and students have been asked to shift to remote work and study from home. Dubai's MeT department issued an orange alert for Friday as well.

The UAE authorities have mandated that all educational institutions, including private schools, nurseries, and universities, shift to online classes while also advising companies to permit their employees to work remotely. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the decision will apply to all private schools, nurseries and universities, according to a report in Mint.

Dubai has announced a work-from-home policy for government employees for May 2 and May 3, and has closed all parks and beaches. Due to unfavorable weather conditions in Dubai on Thursday, flight operations were disrupted, with IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet, all reporting that departures, arrivals, and flights will be impacted across Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo airline said its flight operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were impacted due to "adverse weather conditions".

The airline posted on X: "6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status at http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport."

On Wednesday, Dubai Airports and two local airlines issued advisories for passengers, informing them to prepare for delays when going to the Dubai International Airport, the report said.

Khaleej Times, Dubai's national daily, reported that five inbound flights to Dubai were diverted on Thursday night, and nine arrivals and four outbound flights were cancelled.

Several streets of Abu Dhabi reported waterlogging, while strong winds were reported in Jebel Ali, the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Investments Park, and Jumeirah Village Triangle, the report said.

Heavy rains in Dubai in April

In April, the UAE experienced thunderstorms that brought an unprecedented amount of rain to Dubai within a 24-hour period, equivalent to more than a year's worth. The rains, which started on April 15, and escalated on April 16, resulted in flooded highways and flight disruptions at the Dubai International Airport.

The rainfall filled up roads in Dubai with 20 mm (0.79 inches) of rain, as per meteorological records gathered at the Dubai International Airport. By April 16, the storms gained momentum, persisting throughout the day.

The Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, ended up needing 22 tankers with vacuum pumps to get water off its grounds.