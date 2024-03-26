Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Florida's DeSantis signs US' most restrictive social media bans for minors

The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tallahassee
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Florida will have one of the US' most restrictive social media bans for minors -- if it withstands expected legal challenges -- under a bill signed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday.
The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds. It was slightly watered down from a proposal DeSantis vetoed earlier this month, a week before the annual legislative session ended.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The new law was Republican Speaker Paul Renner's top legislative priority. It takes effect January 1.
"A child in their brain development doesn't have the ability to know that they're being sucked into these addictive technologies and to see the harm and step away from it, and because of that we have to step in for them," Renner said at the bill-signing ceremony held at a Jacksonville school.
The bill DeSantis vetoed would have banned minors under 16 from popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent. But before the veto, he worked out compromise language with Renner to alleviate the governor's concerns and the Legislature sent DeSantis a second bill.
Several states have considered similar legislation. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.
Supporters in Florida hope the bill will withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and auto-play videos, rather than on their content.
Renner said he expects social media companies to "sue the second after this is signed. But you know what? We're going to beat them. We're going to beat them and we're never, ever going to stop".
DeSantis also acknowledged the law will be challenged on First Amendment issues, and bemoaned the fact the "Stop Woke Act" he signed into law two years ago was recently struck down by an appeals court with a majority of Republican-appointed judges. They ruled it violated free speech rights by banning private business from including discussions about racial inequality in employee training.
"Any time I see a bill, if I don't think it's constitutional, I veto it," said DeSantis, a lawyer, expressing confidence that the social media ban will be upheld. "We not only satisfied me, but we also satisfied, I think, a fair application of the law and Constitution."

The bill overwhelmingly passed both chambers, with some Democrats joining a majority of Republicans who supported the measure. Opponents argued it is unconstitutional and government shouldn't interfere with decisions parents make with their children.

Also Read

Disney wants secrets kept confidential in lawsuit with DeSantis appointees

Started off with 600, Apple Vision Pro now has over 1000 dedicated apps

With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Ron DeSantis withdraws from White House race, endorses Trump for 2024

Haley vs Trump in New Hampshire as DeSantis withdraws from next primary

Trump urges Israel to 'finish up' Gaza offensive amid fading global support

New Zealand joins US, UK in claims of China-backed cyber espionage

Japan approves plan to sell future next-generation jets to other nations

US, UK go after Chinese hackers accused of state-backed operations

Islamists carried out concert attack, Ukraine had a role, implies Putin

"This bill goes too far in taking away parents' rights," Democratic Rep Anna Eskamani said in a news release. "Instead of banning social media access, it would be better to ensure improved parental oversight tools, improved access to data to stop bad actors, alongside major investments in Florida's mental health systems and programs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Florida US government Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon