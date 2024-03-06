With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 operating system, starting March 2025. WSA is a service that allows users to download and install Android apps, through Amazon Appstore, on Windows PC. The American technology giant in a community note stated that users will no longer be able to run Android apps through the WSA service on their Windows 11 device beginning March 5, 2025.

The company confirmed that the Amazon Appstore and Android apps through it will be unavailable to download and install on Windows PC starting today. However, the company has maintained that it will continue to provide technical support until the deprecation date of March 5, 2025 for users who have already installed the Appstore or any Android app on their Windows 11 device prior to March 5, 2024.

Similarly, Amazon in a press note announced that developers will no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Windows 11 from today onwards. However, developers who already have an existing app on the platform can continue to submit app updates until the Amazon Appstore is fully discontinued.

The company added, “Starting on March 6, 2024, Windows 11 customers will not be able to search for Amazon Appstore or associated apps from the Microsoft Store. Customers may continue using Amazon Appstore apps that they previously installed and will still be able to receive app updates.”

Amazon Appstore for Windows 11 through Windows Subsystem for Android was launched in October, 2022 with over 50,000 Android apps. However, the service has not received any major update since June last year.