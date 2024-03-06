Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Windows 11 users can no longer download and install Android apps on PCs through Windows Subsystem for Android service, but can access already installed apps until March 2025

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 11

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 operating system, starting March 2025. WSA is a service that allows users to download and install Android apps, through Amazon Appstore, on Windows PC. The American technology giant in a community note stated that users will no longer be able to run Android apps through the WSA service on their Windows 11 device beginning March 5, 2025.
The company confirmed that the Amazon Appstore and Android apps through it will be unavailable to download and install on Windows PC starting today. However, the company has maintained that it will continue to provide technical support until the deprecation date of March 5, 2025 for users who have already installed the Appstore or any Android app on their Windows 11 device prior to March 5, 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Similarly, Amazon in a press note announced that developers will no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Windows 11 from today onwards. However, developers who already have an existing app on the platform can continue to submit app updates until the Amazon Appstore is fully discontinued.
The company added, “Starting on March 6, 2024, Windows 11 customers will not be able to search for Amazon Appstore or associated apps from the Microsoft Store. Customers may continue using Amazon Appstore apps that they previously installed and will still be able to receive app updates.”
Amazon Appstore for Windows 11 through Windows Subsystem for Android was launched in October, 2022 with over 50,000 Android apps. However, the service has not received any major update since June last year. 

Also Read

Windows 11: Microsoft rolls out September update packed with AI features

Microsoft Windows 11 update: Everything new coming to Windows PCs in March

Windows 11 24H2: Microsoft's next big OS update is coming later this year

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Samsung to launch two Galaxy A-series smartphones on March 11: Know details

iOS 17.4: Apple iPhones get feature-packed update with new emojis and more

OpenAI hits back at Elon Musk's lawsuit, says 'sad it's come to this'

Google rolls out changes for users, developers as EU digital rules loom

AI startup Anthropic challenges OpenAI and Google with new chatbot

Topics : Microsoft Windows 11 Android Amazon Technology App Store

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon