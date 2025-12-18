Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Ford cancels EV battery deal worth $6.5 billion with LG Energy Solution

Ford cancels EV battery deal worth $6.5 billion with LG Energy Solution

The South Korean battery maker said in a regulatory filing that the termination followed a notice from Ford after the automaker decided to halt production of some EV models due to policy changes

Ford

Ford Motor | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday that Ford Motor has terminated an electric vehicle (EV) battery-supply deal worth about 9.6 trillion won ($6.50 billion). 
The South Korean battery maker said in a regulatory filing that the termination followed a notice from Ford after the automaker decided to halt production of some EV models due to policy changes and shifts in outlook for EV demand. 
Last October, LGES signed two contracts to supply EV batteries to Ford Motor in Europe starting in 2026 and 2027. 
Ford said on Monday it will take a $19.5 billion writedown and is killing several electric-vehicle models in the most dramatic example yet of the auto industry's retreat from battery-powered models in response to the Trump administration's policies and weakening EV demand. 
 
Last week, South Korean battery maker SK On said it decided to end its joint venture with Ford for their joint battery factories in the United States. 
In 2022, SK On and Ford invested $11.4 billion to build the joint battery plants in the United States. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Ford Motor Electric Vehicles Battery makers

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

