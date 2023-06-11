Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam



The total number of cases against the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief has now swelled to over 140 following his ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan in April last year.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday in yet another case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country's Punjab province.



The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab registered the new case against Khan.

Khan's cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.



"Khan and other suspects are accused of buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in Layyah district of Punjab at cheap rates. They bought the land at PKR 13 crores against the actual price of PKR 6 billion (600 crores)," the ACE said.

Khan's sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar have also been booked.

According to ACE, a raid was conducted to arrest Uzma and her husband in Lahore's Zaman Park area on Sunday but they managed to flee.

The ACE said the suspect, using political influence, "snatched" 500-kanal land from the local people who had been living there for many years.