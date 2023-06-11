close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam

The total number of cases against the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief has now swelled to over 140 following his ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan in April last year

Press Trust of India Lahore
PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

PTI chief Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday in yet another case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country's Punjab province.
 
The total number of cases against the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief has now swelled to over 140 following his ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan in April last year.
 
Khan's cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.
 
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab registered the new case against Khan.
 
Khan's sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar have also been booked.
 
"Khan and other suspects are accused of buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in Layyah district of Punjab at cheap rates. They bought the land at PKR 13 crores against the actual price of PKR 6 billion (600 crores)," the ACE said.
 

Also Read

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

Ukraine dam collapse: Fast-moving disaster and slow ecological catastrophe

My friend experienced shooting in zombie town in US, says Elon Musk

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

India, US 'model' for strategic partners to work together: USISPF Chairman

Internationally-acclaimed Sulabh sanitation project to be taken to S Africa

The ACE said the suspect, using political influence, "snatched" 500-kanal land from the local people who had been living there for many years.
 
According to ACE, a raid was conducted to arrest Uzma and her husband in Lahore's Zaman Park area on Sunday but they managed to flee.
 
It said the prime suspect in the case is Uzma as the land (over 5,000 acres) is in her name.
 
Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manipur violence: Over 50,650 displaced people living in 350 relief camps

Manipur violence
3 min read

In 2021-22, school dropout rate at secondary level higher than national avg

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Unless Tamil Nadu widens revenue base, it can slip into debt trap: Experts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
8 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Internationally-acclaimed Sulabh sanitation project to be taken to S Africa

Firemen spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon