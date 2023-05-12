close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

The report said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid

IANS Islamabad
Imran Khan

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest "illegal", Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman at the rest house in the Police Lines, where he is staying, The News reported.

According to sources, the Pak President briefed the PTI chief about the situation in the country and his communication with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it, The News reported.

The sources said that Khan later called Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid. He too joined the discussions which lasted for more than two hours till after midnight.

President Arif Alvi had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and deplored the manner in which Imran Khan was arrested inside the Islamabad High Court premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in his strongly-worded letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which led to widespread deadly protests.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party", The News reported.

Also Read

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Imran Khan will be arrested if fresh protests are launched: Pak minister

Digital intelligence Israel-based firm Similarweb cuts another 6% of staff

Akamai Tech lays off nearly 3% of global workforce impacting 300 workers

International Nurses Day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

European tour issues more fines for 26 players who competed for LIV

Microsoft to skip pay raises for salaried employees, including seniors

During his appearance in the Supreme Court, Khan -- responding to a query by a foreign media representative who asked him if he was nabbed because he made allegations against a serving military officer -- reiterated that his allegations against a serving military officer are not mere accusations but a reality.

--IANS

san/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan army

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DoT declines Trai proposal to bring cloud services under its ambit

Employees want simple access to cloud applications as consumers: Study
2 min read

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid
3 min read

Zensar Technologies soars 10% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
2 min read

Magicpin records multi-fold growth in daily orders on ONDC in 5 weeks

ONDC
2 min read

Speaker must decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon