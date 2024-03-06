Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Former US ambassador Nikki Haley ends presidential campaign: Report

She will not announce an endorsement Wednesday, the Journal added, but will encourage Donald Trump to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her

Nikki Haley

Haley is expected to make an appearance to deliver brief remarks around 10 am ET and made her decision after Super Tuesday, the report said, citing people familiar with her plans

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley plans to end her presidential campaign on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, a decision that will ensure that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election.

Haley is expected to make an appearance to deliver brief remarks around 10 am ET and made her decision after Super Tuesday, the report said, citing people familiar with her plans.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She will not announce an endorsement Wednesday, the Journal added, but will encourage Donald Trump to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

Also Read

Highlights of the day: Air India resumes flights to Tel Aviv after 5 months

Republic Day 2024: President's 'buggy' makes a comeback, all you must know

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan removed as Mumbai Youth Congress President

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

A year in politics: A recap of all key global events that shaped 2023

Nasscom to bring 15 top-tier tech startups delegation to UAE next week

Hamas vows to press on with Gaza ceasefire talks as situation worsens

Morgan Stanley cuts 9% of China fund unit staff amid market rout: Report

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif off to a rocky start as US repeats poll probe demand

Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war climbs to 30,717: Gaza

Topics : Nikki Haley US President US politics Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon